IN THE NEWS – 28TH OCTOBER

Cycling

Lara Gillespie Crowned World Champion in Chile

Ireland’s Lara Gillespie captured her first UCI Track Cycling World Championship title, winning gold in the Elimination Race in Santiago, Chile. The Wicklow native produced a masterful display of tactical racing and endurance to claim the coveted rainbow jersey, further cementing her reputation as one of Ireland’s brightest cycling talents.

Swimming

Ellen Walshe Strikes Gold and Silver in Toronto

At the World Cup in Toronto, swimmer Ellen Walshe continued her impressive run of form, claiming gold in the 400m Individual Medley and silver in the 200m IM. The Templeogue star showed her trademark versatility and composure across both events, reinforcing her position among the world’s top medley swimmers.

Mona McSharry Adds Two More Silver Medals

Fellow Irish swimmer Mona McSharry also made waves in Toronto, taking home silver medals in both the 50m and 100m Breaststroke. The Sligo athlete displayed superb speed and consistency throughout the meet, continuing her fine season on the international circuit.

Marathon Glory for Ava Creane and David McGlynn

On home soil, the Irish Marathon Championships held within the Dublin Marathon saw two standout victories. Ava Creane captured her first national title, clocking 2:34:11 in a brilliant display of endurance and pacing. In the men’s race, David McGlynn delivered a breakthrough performance to take his first Irish Marathon championship in a time of 2:10:59, marking a significant milestone in his running career.

Boxing

After a year of reflection, Kellie Harrington is set to return to the ring, after recent interviews with on the Nicky Byrne HQ podcast and The Irish Times.

“And I suppose then after the Olympics, I just announced my retirement. But that’s the good thing about life, we’re allowed to make our minds up, we’re allowed to change them again and make it back up and change it again.”

Recognition for WAKO President Roy Baker

Away from competition, WAKO President Roy Baker received a special recognition award from World Boxing President Boris Van Der Vorst. The award honours Baker’s outstanding contributions to combat sports and his continued leadership in promoting international cooperation between sporting bodies.