In The News – July 7th

Equestrian – Spruce Meadows, Canada

Daniel Coyle

Won the $1 million ATCO Queen Elizabeth II Cup, producing two flawless rounds with Incredible and winning the jump-off in 35.21 seconds. He edged out USA’s Kyle King by just 0.08 seconds to take his first-ever 5★ Grand Prix win at Spruce Meadows.

“It only took 10 years,” Coyle said, reflecting on his decade-long journey to the top step of the podium at this iconic venue.

Swimming – European Junior Championships, Šamorín, Slovakia

John Shortt

Gold – 100 m backstroke (54.09 s)

Bronze – 200 m backstroke (1:58.45)

First Irish swimmer to win back-to-back European Junior titles at any level.

Grace Davison

Bronze – 100 m freestyle (54.80 s – Irish senior record)

Bronze – 200 m individual medley (2:14.05 – personal best)

Performance Summary

– 1 Gold

– 3 Bronze

– 2 Irish Records (1 senior, 1 junior)

– 11 Personal Bests

– 1 Top-8 finish, 4 Top-16 finishes

️ Andrew Reid, Interim Performance Director

“What a finish to an unforgettable European Aquatics Junior Championships. John showed incredible resilience tonight to win the 100m Backstroke after a tough bronze in the 200m Back on Friday night, and Grace dug deep in the 200m IM to add another bronze to her medal collection. Across the meet our team delivered four podium finishes (1 gold, three bronze), one top-eight finish, four top-sixteen finishes, two new Irish records (1 senior, 1 junior), and eleven personal best swims.From our seasoned veterans to the rising stars making their national team debut, every athlete stepped up, representing Ireland with pride, passion, and determination.

Well done athletes, team staff and home programme coaches for all your hard work.”

Athletics – Diamond League, Eugene (USA)

Sarah Healy – 1500m

Finished 7th in an extraordinary race where Faith Kipyegon (KEN) set a world record of 3:48.68.

Healy ran 3:57.20, narrowly off her personal best of 3:57.15. Another confident showing against the world’s best in one of the fastest 1500m races of all time.

Rhasidat Adeleke – 400m

Placed 4th with a time of 51.33 seconds in a high-calibre field.

The race was dominated by Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA), who ran 49.43 for a commanding win. A solid international outing for Adeleke as she continues her consistent form through the season.

Rowing – Henley Royal Regatta (UK)

Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Daire Lynch & Konan Pazzaia – Men’s Quadruple Sculls

Overcame the Dutch crew in Friday’s quarter-final, pulling off an impressive come-from-behind win. They ultimately fell short in the Queen Mother semi-final, finishing behind a powerful British national crew.

Emily Hegarty & Aoife Casey – Women’s Fours

Racing for London University they helped deliver victory over Australia to reach the semi finals, where they met a strong Dutch team who ultimately won by three and a quarter lengths.

Cycling – Volta a Portugal Feminina (2.2)

Fiona Mangan claimed her first international pro victory on Stage 3 (128.4 km from Aveiro to Pombal). She attacked on the final climb and held off Alexis Magner (USA) and Michaela Drummond (NZL) to take the win.

For the next 3 weeks Eddie Dunbar and Ben Healy fly the flag for Ireland in the Tour de France – more to come!

Triathlon – World Triathlon Cup, Tiszaujvaros (Hungary)

Erin McConnell achieved a career-best 11th place finish in the Elite Women’s final.

Her strong result followed a second-place finish in her semi-final heat.