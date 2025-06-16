In The News – June 16th

Men’s Hockey | Ireland Edge Belgium in FIH Pro League Thriller

Ireland secured a stunning 3–2 victory over world-ranked #2 Belgium in Antwerp – their first win of the 2024/25 FIH Pro League season.

Louis Rowe opened the scoring; Lee Cole struck twice with penalty corners. Jaime Carr delivered a Player of the Match performance, saving a first-half penalty stroke and several key chances.



Head Coach Mark Tumilty praised:

“It was a very pleasing performance… we’ve shown a lot more confidence to play at this level… finally getting rewards for the hard work done.”



Sailing | Eve McMahon Climbs to World No. 1

Irish sailor Eve McMahon of Howth Yacht Club has reached World No. 1 in the ILCA 6 class, becoming the first Irish woman ever to achieve this ranking.

– McMahon earned bronze at the ILCA World Championships in Qingdao last month, making history as Ireland’s first female senior world sailing medallist.

– McMahon said: “To be ranked World number one is something I am very proud of… to achieve it so early in my career is just incredible.”

Olympians Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove currently hold fourth place in the Men’s Skiff rankings, following a strong performance at the European Championships in Greece. In the ILCA 7 class, double Olympian Finn Lynch is ranked seventh, while Ewan McMahon has reached a career-best 11th place, buoyed by a string of impressive early-season results.

Athletics | Adeleke, O’Sullivan, English & Tuthill Impress

At the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, Sophie O’Sullivan delivered a headline performance:

She Captured the 1500m gold, crossing the line in a personal best of 4:07.94, eclipsing field favorites in a dramatic sprint finish

O’Sullivan became only the fifth Irishwoman ever to claim an NCAA track title, joining her mother Sonia O’Sullivan, Rhasidat Adeleke, Valerie McGovern, and Mary Cullen

Her final lap of 58.43 seconds left spectators in awe:

“I was pretty f—ing happy… I really wanted to win the most, but I also was okay if I didn’t win, if I gave my best.”

Earlier in the week Mark English shattered his own Irish 800m record at the FBK Games in Hengelo, clocking 1:43.92—becoming the first Irishman to run under 1:44 and edging ahead of national standards he’d set just days earlier in Poland (1:44.34). English described the day as “brilliant.”

Nicola Tuthill set a new Irish U23 hammer-throw record in Lahti, Finland, with a best of 71.71m, improving on her previous mark and continuing her breakthrough season.

Rhasidat Adeleke finished fourth (50.72s) in Oslo’s 400m and sixth in Stockholm—continues to build confidence.

“I’m building confidence every week against world‑class competition.”

Triathlon | Hollie Elliott Places 5th in Wels European Cup

Irish triathlete Hollie Elliott delivered a strong showing at the Europe Triathlon Cup in Wels, Austria, finishing 5th in the elite women’s field. It followed her season-opening 5th place in Olsztyn, Poland, signaling impressive consistency in top-tier European competition.