In The News – June 23rd

Athletics

Track Stars Hit Their Stride in Paris

At the Paris Diamond League, Sarah Healy delivered a brilliant performance in the women’s 1500m, clocking a new personal best of 3:57.15 to finish second behind Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir. The run continues Healy’s stunning season and edges her ever closer to Ciara Mageean’s Irish record.

In the men’s 800m, Mark English ran 1:43.98, just shy of his national record, in a fast race that saw him finish sixth – his third sub-1:44 performance this season.

Relay Team Rewrite the Record Books

There was history made in Switzerland, where the Irish men’s 4x100m team — Michael Farrelly, Bori Akinola, Marcus Lawler, and Israel Olatunde — smashed a 24-year-old national record. Their time of 38.92 earned them second place at the World Continental Tour meet and broke the previous mark of 39.26 set at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Swimming

Nathan Wiffen Breaks Through in Open Water

In Portugal, Nathan Wiffen made a hugely encouraging open water debut at the European Aquatics Cup in Setúbal. Tackling the 10km for the first time, he clocked 1:53:54.17 to place 9th overall — a top-10 finish that suggests more to come in this new discipline.

Badminton

Success in Czech Republic

Irish badminton also enjoyed a strong weekend at the Czech International. Sophia Noble led the way with a silver medal in women’s singles, winning four matches en route to the final, where she narrowly lost to Si Yu Wang of Chinese Taipei, 15-13, 15-12.

In mixed doubles, Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan impressed with a run to the semi-finals, including a straight-sets win over Turkey’s Bugra Aktas and Sinem Yildiz (17-15, 15-11) in the quarters.

Rowing

Paul O’Donovan Returns as Lucerne Line-up Announced

Rowing Ireland is set for action at the upcoming World Rowing Cup in Lucerne (June 27–29) — and the headline news is the return of Olympic champion Paul O’Donovan, who will compete for the first time in the heavyweight division.

O’Donovan is set to race in the Men’s Double Sculls with Daire Lynch (Olympic Bronze medallist), marking a significant new chapter in his storied career.

The Lucerne line-up also includes:

– Fintan McCarthy, now paired with Konan Pazzaia in the second M2x crew.

– A Men’s Quad of Ronan Byrne, Brian Colsh, Adam Murphy, and Andrew Sheehan.

– Fiona Murtagh and Alison Bergin in women’s singles, with Siobhán McCrohan contesting the lightweight single.

– Margaret Cremen and Zoe Hyde line up in the women’s double, while a new-look women’s four of Claire Feerick, Aisling Hayes, Imogen Magner, and Natalie Long adds depth to the field.



