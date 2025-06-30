In The News – June 30th

Medals and Momentum: Ireland Impress at Rowing World Cup in Lucerne

Irish rowing continued its impressive 2025 campaign with a strong showing at the final World Rowing Cup in Lucerne this weekend, bringing home two medals and several encouraging performances as athletes build toward major championships later this year.

Silver for Murtagh in the Single Scull

Tokyo Olympic medallist Fiona Murtagh delivered a standout performance in the women’s single scull, claiming silver and matching her result from the European Championships.

Murtagh, who transitioned from sweep rowing to sculling this season, got out fast and rowed a controlled race to finish second, behind Britain’s Lauren Henry.

“It’s a decent result, but there’s still a lot to improve on. I think I can find a bit more slickness,” Murtagh reflected after the race. “The first 1,000 metres felt good — probably one of the best I’ve had — but there’s still more to come.”

The Galway rower is now turning her focus to the Irish Championships in mid-July, where she is the firm favourite.

Bronze for McCarthy and Pazzaia

There was more podium success in the men’s open-weight double scull, as Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia raced to bronze, repeating their medal-winning performance from the European Championships in Szeged.

The Irish crew led through the early stages but were eventually overhauled by Serbia and New Zealand in a tight final.

Pazzaia, who had been nursing a back injury in recent weeks, highlighted the pair’s potential despite limited preparation:

“We’re maybe at 70% now. The goal is to peak for the World Championships. If we can medal while still building, that’s a great place to be.”

Encouraging Signs for O’Donovan and Lynch

In a much-anticipated appearance, Paul O’Donovan returned to competition alongside Daire Lynch in a second Irish men’s open-weight double. The duo reached the A final and finished fifth, gaining valuable racing experience.

While not a medal result, it marked a promising debut for the pairing, who will now head to Henley Royal Regatta next week — where they plan to team up with McCarthy and Pazzaia in a self-created quadruple scull.

Across the Boat Classes

Elsewhere, Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen finished 12th overall in the women’s double scull, while the men’s quad narrowly missed a B Final win, coming in just 0.33 seconds behind Poland to finish eighth overall.

Building Towards Bigger Goals

With Henley, the Irish Championships, and World Championships in Shanghai still to come, Lucerne showed that Ireland’s rowing squad remains firmly on course.

European Team Championships: Raftery, Lavin and Relay Team Star in Maribor

Ireland’s track and field stars made a statement at the European Team Championships in Maribor, producing national records, personal bests and a handful of standout performances that saw the team finish fifth overall in Division Two — narrowly missing out on promotion.

Lavin Leads from the Front

There was gold for Sarah Lavin in the women’s 100m hurdles, clocking 12.82 to secure a vital win for the team. She later helped the 4x100m relay squad to third place in their event, capping off a stellar weekend.

“It’s a huge honour to wear the green singlet,” Lavin said. “When you’re lining up, it’s not just about yourself — it’s for the team, the staff, and everyone back home.”

Raftery Breaks the 45-Second Barrier

Jack Raftery delivered an excellent performance running a personal best of 44.98 in the men’s 400m — becoming just the second Irish athlete ever to break the 45-second mark.

Raftery, who crossed the line in fourth, was stunned by the time:

“I can’t believe that… I was coming in thinking if I ran 45.5, I’d be delighted.”

His run places him second on the all-time Irish list, just behind David Gillick (44.77), and helped keep Ireland firmly in the hunt for a top-three finish after Day 1.

Another National Record for 4x100m Relay

The men’s 4x100m relay squad continued their record-breaking streak, setting a new Irish best for the second time in just eight days. The quartet of Michael Farrelly, Sean Aigboboh, Marcus Lawler, and Israel Olatunde combined to post a blistering 38.88, finishing second overall.

Lawler reflected on the significance of the moment:

“It’s a great run… There’s a lot of effort gone into this over the years. We’re all delighted.”

Mawdsley Returns to Form

In the women’s 400m, Sharlene Mawdsley produced her fastest time of the year — 50.93 — to take third place. The Tipperary sprinter showed strength and composure to add more valuable points to Ireland’s total.

A Promising Platform

Ireland ultimately finished fifth overall, with 349 points, just outside the promotion spots.

With Raftery’s breakthrough, Lavin’s consistency, and the men’s sprint relay gaining momentum, the signs are strong as Irish athletics builds toward a busy championship season.

‍ European U23 Championships and Sette Colli

Ireland’s swimmers made headlines over the weekend with an impressive collection of performances across Europe. Highlights came from Ellie McCartney and Eoin Corby in Slovakia — plus standout swims from Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe, and Tom Fannon at the Sette Colli International in Rome.

McCartney Completes U23 Medal Treble

Enniskillen’s Ellie McCartney delivered a sensational triple-package at the European U23 Championships in Samorin:

Gold in the 200 m individual medley (2:12.50 PB)

Bronze in the 100 m breaststroke (1:07.58)

Silver in the 200 m breaststroke (2:24.02 PB), just 0.13 seconds off gold

Reflecting on her silver, she shared:

“It’s bittersweet being so close to getting gold again, but to get a PB, I know I put my best foot forward…”

Corby’s Silver Surge

Eoin Corby added to the medal tally with a silver in the 200 m breaststroke, recording 2:10.50 — matching his 2021 PB and marking his first international medal.

“I knew after this morning I had a bit more in me… playing to your advantages, so I’m very very happy with it.”

Sette Colli

In Rome, the experienced Irish team brought more success:

Mona McSharry : Silver in the 200 m breaststroke

Ellen Walshe : Gold (400 m IM), Silver (200 m butterfly), Bronze (200 m IM)

Tom Fannon : 6th in the 50 m freestyle final

Setting the Pulse for Singapore

With podium finishes across age levels and events, Ireland’s swimmers are building strong momentum ahead of the World Championships in Singapore.

⛵ Grand Slam Glory: Finn Lynch Lands Bronze in Kiel Week

Irish sailing maintained its upward trajectory at the prestigious Grand Slam series in Germany, with Finn Lynch once again reaching the podium — closely followed by strong performances from the 49er crew in Kiel.

Bronze for Lynch in ILCA 7

Finn Lynch continued his impressive 2025 form by securing bronze at the Kieler Woche Grand Slam event, his second podium finish in the series this season. Despite a black-flag disqualification on day one, he fought back in the final medal race:

“He handled the pressure brilliantly… managed the shift from defensive sailing to leading tactics really well,” said ILCA coach Ben Walkemeyer.

Strong Showing from Dickson & Waddilove

In the 49er class, Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove showed real class, taking second place in the medal race and finishing fifth overall at Kiel.

“Once conditions improved, they were flying… they performed really well,” said their coach, Matt McGovern.

Building for LA

Lynch now heads to the USA as he prepares for the LA Grand Slam, while Dickson and Waddilove continue their campaign toward Olympic qualification at Gdynia Sailing Days in Poland.

Fighting Finish: Irish Women Seal 5th in Hamburg and 7th Overall in Europe

The Irish women’s sevens team produced a much-improved showing at the final leg of the Rugby Europe Championship Series in Hamburg, bouncing back from a frustrating round in Makarska to finish fifth on the weekend and seventh overall in the 2025 European standings.

Strong Recovery After Quarter-Final Exit

After emerging from the group stages with a key 14–12 win over Sweden, Ireland fell to Spain in the quarter-finals (19–7), ending their bid for top honours. But the squad showed real resilience in the ranking matches.

They delivered a commanding 36–12 win over Portugal in the semi-final before capping the weekend with a confident 21–5 victory against Germany to secure fifth place.

Signs of Progress

This was a step forward from the team’s eighth-place finish in Makarska and offers positive signs as Ireland builds toward Olympic qualification cycles and future European campaigns.

National Pride: Champions Crowned at Irish Cycling Championships

Ireland’s premier road and time trial cyclists delivered a weekend to remember at the National Championships in Co. Meath and Westmeath — with stellar performances across elite categories.

Time Trial Triumphs: Mullen & Murphy Power Ahead

In testing conditions over the 25 km time trial, Ryan Mullen secured his seventh elite national time trial title, cementing his dominance in the discipline. Sharing the top step, fellow Paris Olympian Kelly Murphy also claimed gold in the women’s elite time trial, marking her fifth national crown.

“Every year it’s getting harder,” Mullen reflected after his ride.

Road Race Glory: Griffin & Townsend Reign Supreme

Sunday’s elite road races were a celebration of Irish cycling talent:

Mia Griffin sprinted to her first national elite road race title over a 117 km route in Yellow Furze, outpacing Caoimhe O’Brien and Marine Lenihan in a thrilling finish.

“I’ve dreamed of winning a National Championship for so long, it honestly just hasn’t set in yet,” Griffin said.

Rory Townsend claimed his second elite men’s road race title , emerging from a tight sprint finish ahead of rising star Jamie Meehan.

“It means everything to me,” Townsend said, reflecting on overcoming a strong field of younger contenders.

Ireland Women Join FIH Hockey Pro League

Ireland’s women’s hockey team capped a thrilling year with a landmark achievement—promotion to the elite FIH Pro League for the 2025–26 season. This marks their first entry into the top tier via the Nations Cup pathway.

Ranked 12th in the world, the squad clinched promotion through strong Nations Cup performances and will now face the world’s best — including the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Argentina, Belgium, China, Great Britain, India, and the USA .

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Gareth Grundie said: “I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to participate in the FIH Pro League 2025/26 Season 7. It’s a testament to the quality of play this team has achieved to date and is an excellent and invaluable opportunity for further improvement. It comes at an ideal time for us as a programme also, pitting us against the World’s best teams as we go in search of qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.”