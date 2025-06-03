IN THE NEWS – June 3rd

From silverware in Plovdiv to record-breaking runs in Poland, a Nations Cup win in Canada, and podiums in badminton and golf, Irish athletes were once again a force on the international stage.

Rowing | European Championship Medals in Plovdiv

Ireland’s rowers delivered a strong showing at the European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, returning home with two medals and several A Final appearances:

Fiona Murtagh took silver in the Women’s Single Sculls, earning her first major international medal in the solo boat.

“This has been such an interesting season. Going into it I really didn’t know how it was going to go. But the training has been going, surprisingly, really well. I’m delighted I’m in the position I’m in. It’s incredibly exciting, going from sweep rowing into the single. It’s a big move. I’m a sweep girl at heart! The single has never been a strength of mine. To be able to make it a strength is something I’m really proud of.” – Fiona Murtagh

Fintan McCarthy and Konan Pazzaia won bronze in the Men’s Double Sculls — McCarthy’s first openweight medal and Pazzaia’s first senior championship podium.

“It was the most intensive race of my life.” – Konan Pazzaia

Other strong finishes included:

4th places for: Mags Cremin & Zoe Hyde (W2x), Izzy Clements (LW1x), Jake McCarthy (LM1x)

B Finals: Ross Corrigan & Daire Lynch (M2-) – 3rd place; Men’s Quadruple Sculls – 5th place

“We came to find out where we were, and I’m pleased overall. I want to acknowledge the team behind the team — the coaches, physios, nutritionists, logistics people and our team manager. It’s a full group effort.” – Dominic Casey, Ireland Lead Coach

Athletics | English Breaks Irish Record as Summer Season Heats Up

Irish athletes impressed across international meets:

Mark English set a new Irish 800m record of 1:44.34 at the Continental Tour Gold meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

At the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia:

– Sharlene Mawdsley ran 23.24 (200m) and 51.12 (400m), earning $15,000 in prize money.

– Andrew Coscoran placed fourth in the 3000m to continue his form at the Grand Slam events.

Equestrian | Third Straight Nations Cup Title for Team Ireland

Ireland made it three in a row with another Nations Cup victory at the CSIO4* Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, British Columbia.

Winning team: Conor Swail (My Lady Lavista), Daniel Coyle (Farrel), Jordan Coyle (Chaccolino), Christian Coyle (Extravaganza Semilly).

Under Chef d’Équipe Michael Blake, the team delivered strong clear rounds and composed performances, including a double-clear from Jordan Coyle and a composed debut from Christian Coyle.

Badminton | Sophia Noble Secures Silver in Bonn

Sophia Noble, a Dare to Believe ambassador, claimed silver in the Women’s Singles at the Bonn International in Germany. She advanced to the final with impressive form before narrowly losing to top seed Miranda Wilson in a high-quality 56-minute match.

Giro d’Italia 2025 | Rafferty Impresses on Debut, Bennett Battles Through

Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) completed his first Grand Tour with maturity and strength, finishing 87th overall after three gruelling weeks. The 21-year-old handled the mountains with poise, supported his team with intelligence, and showed why he’s regarded as one of Ireland’s most exciting young riders. Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) fought hard through a challenging race, securing a top finish of 6th on Stage 4 and placing 12th on the final stage in Rome. While stage wins eluded him this time, his perseverance and professionalism across 21 stages were clear — a reminder of the grit that’s defined his career.

Hockey | Ireland Men Fall to Clinical India in Dublin Test

Ireland’s men’s hockey team faced Olympic bronze medallists, India, in the first of a two-game series at Pembroke Wanderers, Dublin, on Monday, June 2. India secured a 4–0 victory, scoring twice in the opening quarter and adding goals in the second and third quarters.

Despite the scoreline, Ireland created opportunities, including penalty corners and a near-miss from Jeremy Duncan, whose shot hit the crossbar. The team will look to build on this performance in the second match of the series.