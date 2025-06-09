In The News – June 9th

Athletics | Healy & Doyle Shine in Rome Diamond League

Sarah Healy claimed a spectacular win in the women’s 1500m at the Rome Diamond League, clocking 3:59.17 – her first-ever victory in the series. After moving into medal contention in the final lap, she surged past elite rivals to take gold, joining just Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke as Irish winners at a Diamond League event.

“I tried to stay patient… in the last lap I had to make a good few moves… I know my shape is good… I’m really, really happy to win—it’s really cool,” said Healy post-race.

Cathal Doyle dropped over a second off his personal best—running a 3:32.15 PB to finish 14th in the men’s 1500m, reaching the automatic standard for the World Championships.

Equestrian | La Baule Nations Cup Hat ‑ Trick

Ireland achieved a third consecutive Nations Cup victory at the prestigious CSIO5★ in La Baule with a flawless team of:

Cian O’Connor ( Kilkenny )

Bertram Allen ( Qonquest de Rigo )

Seamus HughesKennedy (FEI Young Rider-developed mount)

Tom Wachman (composed under pressure)

They outclassed Belgium and Brazil with clean rounds. Coach Michael Blake said:

“Winning here three times in a row is no accident. It shows depth, belief, and world-class execution.”



Bertram Allen added: “It’s a highlight of the season… one of the Rolex Series, where all the top riders want to be.”

Sailing | European Championships



Ireland’s Robert Dickson (Howth Yacht Club) and Sean Waddilove (Skerries Sailing Club) wrapped up the 49er European Championship in Thessaloniki, Greece, with a strong ninth-place finish overall on Sunday, 8th June. The double-Olympians qualified for the Medal Race after an eventful week that saw them briefly lead the fleet. Despite a tough final day that pushed them out of podium contention, their determined comeback during Saturday’s Gold Fleet racing reaffirmed their status as top European contenders.

Hockey | Intense Series vs USA

It was a busy schedule for the Women’s team in a friendly this week against the U.S.:

• 1–1 draw against USA in Charlotte; debut goal scorer Niamh Gowing impressed.

• In the second test, Ireland lost 4–0, but again showed resolve against the world #2 Americans.

Basketball | Men’s 3×3 Qualify for Euro Cup Finals

Ireland’s 3×3 squad secured their first-ever qualifying spot at the FIBA Europe Cup Finals in Copenhagen, finishing top of their pool in Pristina. Notable results:

Pool wins against Albania, Luxembourg, and Cyprus

Quarter-final victory over Cyprus, clinching their qualifying spot with a 21–19 win thanks to a final shot from Taiwo Badmus

The players include Badmus, Jordan Blount, Sean Flood, and Matt Treacy. Coach Darren McGovern praised:

“This group has earned their place… Their unity and grit were second to none.”

Boxing | Elite Competition Titles Highlight Ireland’s Depth

The 2025 National Elite Boxing Competition in Belfast confirmed Ireland’s world-class talent, crowning 20 champions across men’s and women’s divisions—impacting World Championship selection later this year.

Northern Ireland’s Paris Medallists Support Local Clubs with £100,000 Olympic Medallist Fund

Northern Irish athletes who medalled at Paris 2024 have reinvested their rewards into grassroots sport through the Sport NI–managed Olympic Medallist Fund. A total of £100,000—with £20k awarded to gold, £10k for silver, and £5k for bronze medallists—was directed back into their chosen clubs.

Team Ireland Recipients include:

Daniel Wiffen , Rhys McClenaghan and Philip Doyle

Each medal winner selected a local club or school.

Daniel donated his entired Olympic Legacy Fund – worth £25,000 – to his former school, St. Patrick’s Grammar School in Armagh. Rhys donated his £20,000 to Origin Gymnastics, and Philip donated his £5,000 to Belfast Boat Club.

Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan said the fund enabled him to “leave a legacy after my Olympic win” by supporting young athletes in his hometown club Origin Gymnastics.