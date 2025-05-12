In The News – May 12th

Equestrian: Austin O’Connor Achieves Podium Finish at Badminton Horse Trials

Four time Olympian Austin O’Connor delivered one of his finest performances to date at the prestigious 2025 Badminton Horse Trials, finishing third overall aboard his long-time partner Colorado Blue.

After a modest start in the dressage phase, where he placed 20th, O’Connor surged through the leaderboard with two flawless jumping rounds across cross-country and show jumping. His precise and fearless riding, coupled with Colorado Blue’s composure and athleticism, captivated the crowd and marked Ireland’s first podium at Badminton in over four decades.

“The horse is incredible, and at the ripe old age of 16 I think he’s fitter than ever, in the form of his life,” said O’Connor. “He was pretty foot perfect. He’s got stacks of ability and a heart the size of Badminton.”

Reflecting on the final day, he added: “We’ve been having the odd rail on the last day, so it’s nice to put that right.”

O’Connor’s performance further cements his and Colorado Blue’s standing as world-class contenders heading into the final stretch of the Olympic cycle.

Athletics: Irish Relay Teams Secure World Championships Qualification

At the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, both the Irish mixed and women’s 4x400m relay teams produced high-calibre performances to book their places at the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo.

Mixed 4x400m Relay:

The quartet of Conor Kelly, Rhasidat Adeleke, Cillin Greene, and Sharlene Mawdsley ran a confident and strategic race to earn automatic qualification. Their split times were consistent, and Adeleke’s third leg gave Ireland critical momentum going into Mawdsley’s composed finish.

“We’re building something special,” said Cillin Greene. “To be mixing it with the best in the world shows what we’re capable of.”

Women’s 4x400m Relay:

The team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Rachel McCann, and Sharlene Mawdsley returned with purpose in the repechage. They dominated their heat from the gun, winning in 3:24.69 — a time that would have comfortably won most heats.

“I’m so relieved, I think I speak for all of us when I say that,” said Sophie Becker. “It was a great box to tick getting the mixed qualified yesterday, and now to come out here and get the second team qualified for Tokyo is such a relief. We’re all really excited to see what the summer brings now.”

Cycling: Lara Gillespie Makes History at Vuelta a España Femenina

Lara Gillespie produced a career-best performance on Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España Femenina, finishing fourth and recording the highest ever stage placing for an Irish rider in the race’s history.

The 138km stage through undulating terrain concluded with a fast and chaotic bunch sprint. Gillespie, riding for UAE Team ADQ, positioned herself perfectly over the final kilometre, coming within inches of a podium.

“This is a nice step in the right direction for me,” Gillespie said. “My first grand tour stage race is a whole new experience. These climbs, descents, and technical finishes are also new for me. I feel fast in the finish but I’m learning how to position myself to compete for the win.”

Cycling: Conor Murphy Wins Třebívlice Time Trial

In the 53rd Course de la Paix Juniors — one of the most prestigious events on the junior international calendar — EYOF 2023 Gold Medalist Conor Murphy took a commanding win in the 8.8km individual time trial in Třebívlice, Czech Republic.

Clocking 10:27.69, Murphy’s performance not only won the stage but also moved him into the lead of the general classification. The technical nature of the course, with rolling terrain and crosswinds, tested his pacing and bike handling to perfection.

“I’m delighted with the win today. The course was fast but technical, and I managed to execute my plan perfectly,” Murphy said. “It’s a great feeling to wear the leader’s jersey, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming stages.”