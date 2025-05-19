In The News – May 19th

Team Ireland athletes delivered an inspiring series of performances on the international stage this week, bringing home medals, smashing personal bests, and going head-to-head with the world’s best in a packed schedule of top-tier competition.

Eve McMahon Secures Bronze at Sailing World Championships

Ireland’s Eve McMahon continued her rise through the international ranks, by winning her first Senior World Championships medal, at the ILCA 6 World Championships in Qingdao, China. After days of waiting for wind, McMahon makes Irish history by being the first Irish female sailor that has medalled at Senior World Championships. A huge achievement for the 22-year-old who already has two back-to-back Under 21 World Championships to her name.

Nhat Nguyen Stuns Olympic Medallist at Thailand Masters

In Bangkok, Nhat Nguyen pulled off a major upset at the Thailand Masters, defeating 2024 Olympic semi-finalist Lakshya Sen and powering through to the last 16 — his best showing at a top-tier event this season.

Irish Canoeists Impress in Paris European Champs

At the European Canoe Slalom Championships in Paris, both Liam Jegou and Jake Cochrane showed grit and class to reach the semi-finals.

Sophie O’Sullivan Strikes Gold in the U.S.

Racing for the University of Washington, Sophie O’Sullivan was in unbeatable form at the Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships, where she stormed to gold in the 1500m.

Rafferty and Bennett Take on Giro d’Italia

On the roads of Italy, Darren Rafferty and Sam Bennett are flying the Irish flag in the Giro d’Italia, one of cycling’s most gruelling and prestigious Grand Tours. For Rafferty, a Giro debutant, it’s been a breakout performance — showing great endurance and tactical maturity across tough mountain stages.

Veteran sprinter Sam Bennett has also remained in the hunt, contesting fast finishes and battling day-in, day-out in the peloton. With a week still to go, both riders are making Ireland proud in one of the world’s most demanding races.

David Kenny Back on Form at European Race Walk Championships

David Kenny delivered one of his best performances in recent years at the European Race Walking Team Championships, where he finished 11th in the 20km event, recording his fastest time since 2022.

Brian Fay Takes Bronze in Tokyo Grand Prix

Long-distance runner Brian Fay claimed a bronze medal in the 3000m at the prestigious Golden Grand Prix in Tokyo. The Dubliner continues to demonstrate consistency and medal-winning pace on the international track circuit.