In The News – May 26th

Team Ireland Round-Up | Medals, Records, and Milestones Across Europe and the U.S.

ATHLETICS | Gidey’s Breakthrough, Healy Shines, English and Coscoran Impress

Efrem Gidey made history on Saturday evening in Pacé, France, becoming the first Irish athlete to win individual gold at the European 10,000m Cup. The 24-year-old surged ahead with just over 600m to go, finishing in 27:40.47 to claim his first senior international podium — and Ireland’s first ever gold at this championship.

In Rabat, Sarah Healy produced one of the finest performances of her career, running a blistering 8:27.02 in the 3000m to finish third behind Olympic medallists Beatrice Chebet and Nadia Battocletti. The time moves her to second on the Irish all-time list, just behind Sonia O’Sullivan.

Also in Rabat, Cathal Doyle continued his impressive form with 3:33.85 in the 1500m, finishing seventh against world-class opposition.

Over in Los Angeles at the Sound Running Track Fest, Mark English stormed to victory in the 800m, clocking 1:44.75, one of the fastest times of his career. On the same night, Andrew Coscoran ran a new PB of 13:11.05 in the 5000m, strengthening his case as a major contender over the longer distances.

Meanwhile in Dublin, Rhasidat Adeleke was honoured with the Lord Mayor’s Award, recognising not only her achievements on the track but her role as a powerful inspiration to the next generation of young Irish athletes.

SWIMMING | Wiffen Sets Records, Hill and McCartney Medal Across Mare Nostrum Tour

Team Ireland’s swimmers shone across two legs of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour, with a haul of medals and a historic meet record.

In Barcelona:

Daniel Wiffen opened his tour with a dominant win in the 800m freestyle, clocking 7:45.17 to set a new Mare Nostrum meet record.

Danielle Hill took gold in the 50m backstroke, stopping the clock at 27.85, just shy of her own Irish record.

Ellie McCartney placed fourth in the 200m breaststroke with an improved time of 2:25.46.

Jack Cassin narrowly missed the podium in the 200m butterfly, finishing fourth in 2:00.03 — just 0.1 seconds outside the medals.

In Canet-en-Roussillon:

Wiffen struck gold again, this time in the 1500m freestyle, clocking 14:54.81 and breaking an 18-year-old meet record previously held by Olympic legend Grant Hackett.

Hill added a silver in the 50m backstroke (27.84) and finished fifth in the 100m backstroke (1:01.50).

McCartney earned a well-deserved bronze in the 200m breaststroke (2:24.55), finishing just 0.3 seconds off silver.

Elsewhere, at the AP International Meet in London:

Tom Fannon raced to silver in the 50m freestyle, clocking 21.96 to finish just behind Britain’s Ben Proud — an impressive result for the Dublin Centre sprinter.

TAEKWONDO | Woolley Claims Greece Open Gold and Hits 70th Senior Podium

In Greece, Jack Woolley delivered a statement performance in the -63kg category, taking gold at the Greece Open after a composed final win over Italy’s Gabriele Caulo.

What makes this victory even more special? It marked Woolley’s 70th senior international podium, a testament to his consistency, longevity, and drive at the elite level.

EQUESTRIAN | O’Connor Runner-Up at the Rome Grand Prix

In the spectacular setting of Piazza di Siena, Cian O’Connor delivered a superb double-clear to take second place at the Rome Grand Prix. Riding Fancy de Kergane, the Olympic bronze medallist was one of only four riders to jump fault-free in both rounds, crossing the line in 39.77 seconds.

It was another reminder of O’Connor’s enduring class and competitive instinct ahead of the major summer season.