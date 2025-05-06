In The News – May 6th 2025

Team Ireland Weekly Highlights

Ellen Walshe Sets New Irish Record in 400m Individual Medley

Ellen Walshe delivered a standout performance at the 2025 Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, setting a new Irish national record in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:35.32. This swim shaved nearly two seconds off her previous record of 4:37.18, established at the Sette Colli meet in 2024.

Walshe’s time places her third in the world rankings for the event this season, trailing only Summer McIntosh and Emma Weyant. Her performance also marks significant improvement from her 8th-place finish in the Paris 2024 Olympic final (4:40.70).

Andrew Coscoran Shines at Miami Grand Slam Track Meet

Andrew Coscoran impressed at the Grand Slam Track meeting in Miami, winning the 3000m in 8:17.56, beating Olympic medallist Grant Fisher. He followed that up with a third-place finish in the 5000m (13:46.30), earning 18 points and finishing as overall runner-up, collecting a $50,000 prize.

Rhasidat Adeleke Second in Shanghai Diamond League 200m

Rhasidat Adeleke finished second in the 200m at the Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 22.72s, just behind USA’s Anavia Battle (22.38s). The race was a key marker in Adeleke’s season build-up.

“It was okay. We’re at that part of the season where we’re in a heavy load, I’m just trying to get the legs running again, into a sprint. I’m in a heavy block but I’m really happy with where I am now. Second in that race, it was a good field, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Highlighting her discipline and work ethic, Adeleke went straight to a post-race training block of 12x100m sprints.

Ireland Rugby Sevens Fight in HSBC SVNS Play-Offs

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens teams competed in the HSBC SVNS Play-Offs in Los Angeles, aiming to secure places in the top divisions of the global circuit.

Men’s Sevens Results:

Ireland 0–15 Germany

Ireland 12–19 Canada

Ireland 12–27 Uruguay

The squad, captained by Bryan Mollen, included newcomers Tadhg Brophy, Nicky Greene, and Daniel Hawkshaw, and featured second-half tries by Josh Costello and Josh Kenny against Uruguay. The team continues to rebuild following the retirement of players like Harry McNulty and Terry Kennedy.

Read full men’s report →

Women’s Sevens Results:

Ireland 7–12 South Africa

Ireland 12–20 Argentina

Ireland 15–19 China

Captained by Megan Burns, the squad featured rising stars including Hannah Clarke, Ella Roberts, Lucinda Kinghan, and Amy Larn. Clarke was a standout performer across all matches.

“Talented youngsters like Clarke, Robyn O’Connor, Alanna Fitzpatrick, and Amy Larn have plenty of Sevens star potential, like a certain Amee-Leigh Costigan had back in 2014 as a teenage debutant, and returning to LA for the 2028 Olympics remains a massive carrot.”

Read full women’s report →

Both teams will now target qualification for the SVNS Challenger Series via the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship Series in Makarska (June 13–15) and Hamburg (June 27–29).

Brian Fay runs in Shanghai Diamond League 5000m

Brian Fay finished 10th in the 5000m at the Shanghai Diamond League, clocking 13:12.10.

