In The News – October 20th

Irish Athletes Shine Across Sports in a Standout Week of International Competition

It’s been a golden week for Irish sport, with athletes delivering stellar performances in swimming, rowing, equestrian, and more across prestigious international events. From podium finishes at the World Aquatics World Cup to historic medal wins in eventing, here’s your full round-up of the latest sporting highlights.

Swimming: McSharry and Walshe Break Records and Win Big

Mona McSharry continued her remarkable run of form at stop two of the World Aquatics World Cup in Westmont, Illinois, capping off her campaign with a gold medal in the 50m Breaststroke. Matching her 2021 Irish Record of 29.59, McSharry edged out Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko (29.66) and Belgium’s Florine Gaspard (29.70) in a thrilling final.

This victory follows her silver medal performance in the 100m Breaststroke on Saturday, where she clocked 1:04.18 in the final after winning her heat in 1:04.39. She also set a new Irish Record in the 200m Breaststroke for the second consecutive week, finishing fourth in 2:19.29.

Meanwhile, Ellen Walshe delivered a sensational swim in the 400m Individual Medley, claiming gold in a new Irish Record time of 4:25.38. The Templeogue swimmer dominated the final, finishing over three seconds clear of her nearest rival.

Walshe also upgraded her 200m Butterfly bronze from Indiana to silver in Westmont, clocking another Irish Record of 2:04.38, shaving nearly half a second off the record she set just last week. Her recent run has seen her break Ireland’s oldest short course swimming record (2:07.04 from 1997) and improve it twice in consecutive weekends.

Rowing: Double Gold at Head of the Charles

Ireland’s rowers made their presence felt at the Head of the Charles Regatta, one of the most prestigious rowing events in the world.

Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle claimed victory in the Men’s Double Sculls and followed it up by teaming with Daire Lynch and Konan Pazzaia to win the Men’s Quadruple Sculls .

In the Women’s Single Sculls, Fiona Murtagh finished a strong 6th place in a competitive field.

Equestrian: Ian Cassells’ Double Podium Performance

In a landmark achievement for Irish equestrian sport, Ian Cassells brought home two medals at the World Championships in Le Lion d’Angers, marking Ireland’s first eventing world championship medal wins in 10 years.

He claimed silver in the 6-year-old division with Rutland Flamenco .

Then added bronze in the 7-year-old division riding Noa W.

This double podium performance highlights Ireland’s growing strength in the development of young eventing horses and riders on the global stage.

Short Track Skating: Steady Progress on World Stage

At the Short Track World Tour, Irish skaters continue their Milano Cortina qualification campaign:

Sean McAnuff finished 4th in his heat .

Liam O’Brien placed 5th in his heat.

Olympic Countdown Begins

The Olympic movement is gearing up for its next two editions: