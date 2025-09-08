In The News – September 8th

Irish athletes delivered a thrilling blend of drama, historic performances, and progress across the weekend – from the fairways of Kildare to the rings of Liverpool.





Golf

Rory McIlroy Wins Irish Open in Stunning Fashion

Rory McIlroy thrilled fans at the K Club with a breathtaking 30-foot eagle putt on 18 to force a playoff with Joakim Lagergren. In sudden death, McIlroy sealed the win on the third hole after Lagergren’s ball found water, claiming his second Irish Open title and his first Tour win since The Masters.

“It’s one of the coolest moments of my career,” McIlroy said amidst the roar of the home crowd.



Shane Lowry ended his home Irish Open campaign tied for 15th place at −7 (281) after a closing round of 71. “There’s so many positives to take. I’m happy going to Wentworth.”



Equestrian

Austin O’Connor Thrills at Burghley

Cork’s Austin O’Connor claimed a sensational second place at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials aboard Colorado Blue – giving Ireland its first podium at Burghley since 1963. Reflecting on his mount, he said: “It is just a dream that is continuing… He is 16, but I think he thinks he’s six with the way he performed.”



Athletics

Mark English Triumphs in Beijing

Mark English clocked 1:44.67 to win the men’s 800 m at the Continental Tour Gold meet in Beijing, breaking the meeting record and marking his third Gold win this season. Coming off a year of three national records (best now 1:43.37), this victory is a perfect confidence boost ahead of the World Championships.



Cycling

Lara Gillespie Holds Her Own at Simac Tour

After her Tour de France debut, Lara Gillespie impressed at the Simac Ladies Tour in the Netherlands, finishing 5th in Stage 3 amid brutal crosswinds. She broke into the decisive 17-rider break and sprinted with the fastest, proving her mettle at WorldTour level.





Eddie Dunbar Delivers in Vuelta Stage

Cork’s Eddie Dunbar put in a strong performance in Stage 15 of the Vuelta a España, finishing 5th after joining the break. The stage was won by Mads Pedersen, but Dunbar’s consistency now sees him sitting 25th overall, building his Grand Tour credentials.



Sport Ireland – €100 Million Velodrome Approved

The Government confirmed nearly €100 million in funding for Ireland’s first indoor National Velodrome and Badminton Centre, to be built at the Sport Ireland Campus in Abbotstown. Construction begins late 2025, with completion set for mid-2027. Cycling Ireland called it a “game‑changing” facility for athletes of all levels.





Basketball

Ireland Make 3×3 Europe Cup Debut

Competing in their first-ever FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup, Ireland’s men’s team finished 12th overall in Copenhagen. Playing in a tough pool with Olympic champions the Netherlands and bronze medallists Latvia, the team earned invaluable experience on the continental stage.



Boxing

Irish Team Advance in Liverpool

At the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, Team Ireland made a strong impression:

– Aoife O’Rourke (75 kg) and Lisa O’Rourke (70 kg) both advanced to the quarter-finals with dominant 5‑0 wins.

– Dean Clancy (65 kg) and Patsy Joyce (55 kg) also won their opening bouts.

– Gráinne Walsh delivered a 5‑0 opener; Two time Olympian Michaela Walsh bowed out in the round of 16.

– Elsewhere, Martin McDonagh, Gavin Rafferty, and Louis Rooney exited early, narrowly missing progression.



With the O’Rourke sisters still in contention, Ireland remain well-represented in the medal hunt.