In the News – April 28th, 2025

Team Ireland Weekly Highlights

April 28, 2025

Peter Lynch Breaks Irish Marathon Record

Peter Lynch, a 27-year-old from Kilkenny and member of the Kilkenny City Harriers, delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Düsseldorf Marathon, breaking the Irish men’s marathon record with a time of 2:09:36. This achievement surpassed the previous national record set by Hiko Tonosa by six seconds.

Lynch maintained a strong and consistent pace throughout the race, clocking 30:45 at 10km and reaching halfway (21.1km) in 1:04:49, averaging 3:04 per kilometre across the full distance.

Earlier this month, Lynch also made headlines by setting a new national 10-mile road record of 45:59, breaking a 31-year-old mark previously held by John Treacy.

Ben Healy Achieves First Monument Podium at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Irish cyclist Ben Healy secured a remarkable third-place finish at the prestigious Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025, one of cycling’s five Monuments. This result marks his first podium in a Monument race, highlighting his ascent into the highest ranks of professional cycling.

Reflecting on the achievement, Healy said:

“A podium in a Monument, that was always a goal and that’s what I’ve worked so hard this winter for, and I’m ecstatic with it.”

Healy’s aggressive racing and ability to endure one of the most challenging courses in world cycling confirmed his growing reputation as one of the sport’s brightest talents.

Ewan McMahon Achieves Career-Best at French Olympic Week

Sailor Ewan McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) delivered a career-best performance at the 56th French Olympic Week (Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères), finishing 10th overall in the ILCA 7 class.

McMahon capped his impressive week by finishing 6th in the Medal Race — a strong early statement in the LA 2028 Olympic cycle.

Reflecting on the event, McMahon said:

“I’m pleased with my performances this week on the water in Hyères. Conditions were challenging, leading to some high-stakes racing, but overall I’m happy with the progress.”

Silver Success for Sophia Noble at Malta International

Sophia Noble delivered a superb performance at the 2025 Malta International Badminton Championships, claiming the silver medal after a strong series of matches.

Noble produced four consecutive wins to reach the final, showcasing her growing international experience and competitive maturity. In the final, she narrowly lost to the tournament’s second seed, Miranda Wilson (Germany), with a close scoreline of 22–20, 21–14.

As a Dare to Believe ambassador, Noble not only represents Ireland on court but also inspires young athletes through her leadership and engagement with Olympic education initiatives.

☘️ Congratulations to Sophia on her brilliant achievement!

Follow Their Journey

‍ Peter Lynch : @pooterlunch

‍ Ben Healy : @benhealy._

‍ Athletics Ireland : @athleticsirelandofficial

‍ EF Pro Cycling : @efprocycling

Ewan McMahon : @ewan_mcmahon

Irish Sailing : @sailing_ireland