Introducing...Kay Smyth - Paris 2024 Volunteer

Kay Smyth, first volunteered at an Olympic event in Pyeongchang 2018 and it was definitely a steep learning curve! The temperatures were extreme - so much so that the TV reporters commentating on the Games had to seek alternative make up as their normal water-based products were freezing to their skin. However, the experience was unique working with teams, living with fellow volunteers for 2 months and watching competitions on days off. I have subsequently worked at the Youth Olympics (Lausanne) and European Youth Olympics in Finland and Italy.

I have enjoyed watching Team Ireland compete at various Olympic and International events most recently while volunteering at The European Championships in Munich and The World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool. I was privileged to see, at first hand, the team celebrate Rhys McClenaghan’s gold medal and the sheer joy of everyone involved with the team – fellow gymnasts ,coaches, physios and family. I wanted to be a part of this support network and the opportunity to volunteer at the Paris Olympics was a dream come true!

There are so many but certainly being in the Family and Friends stand at the Skeleton finals in Pyeongchang, escorting an Olympic Flagbearer to the Closing ceremony and cheering gold medal success are very happy memories. Equally memorable, but less enjoyable was being stuck on a Korean mountain pass,in a blizzard, with members of Team Italia. The snow had eradicated all road markings and the only other traffic was snowploughs!

I absolutely will be so proud to be a part of Team Ireland! Being embedded with the team in Paris and helping out with the preparations before and during the games is an exciting prospect. NOC assistants usually set up athlete rooms prior to the games, personalising the space with team posters and accessories so that it’s a “home from home” for the athletes. During the games they support the CDM, athletes, coaches and other team staff – this could involve tracking down missing luggage/equipment, liaising between the team and organisers or accompanying athletes to practice venues. Each day is varied, and I love the challenge!

Favourite Hobby?

Volunteering and singing – I belong to The Big Belfast Choir

Favourite Sport?

Hard to pick one – can I say Athletics, Rowing, and Gymnastics!

Interesting fact about you?

I love swimming and belong to an outdoor swimming group who rejoice in the name of The Menopausal Mermaids!

Education?

I went to Leicester University. My degree was in French, a subject that I went on to teach for 30+ years. I have retired from teaching and now enjoy the opportunity to use my language skills in the volunteer arena – I also speak some Spanish and am currently learning Italian.

Valuable Lesson?