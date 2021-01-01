Introducing... Michael Moran - Paris 2024 Team Ireland Volunteer

What part of the volunteering role in Paris as part of Team Ireland do you most look forward to?

I’m most looking forward to meeting the athletes and getting a taste for the atmosphere within the Olympic village. Having previously experienced the London Olympics as a Team Ireland fan, I’m excited to see what the Olympic looks like on the other side of the fence where athletes are deep in preparation. The volunteering role is an unreal opportunity for me to understand the games from a completely new perspective.

Michael, as an athlete yourself, what insights can you bring to the role?

As someone who has competed at a high level in triathlon and athletics, I’m hoping I can bring a good comprehension of an elite athlete's needs and wants to perform at their best on competition day. At the Olympics the tiny margins are going to make a big difference and I think my experience trying to tick these boxes as an athlete, should transfer nicely over to a helper role for Irish Athletes.

You are based in Paris, what do you expect 2024 to be like?

Having attended several events in Paris, I think this games is going to be an amazing experience particularly for the fans. With an opening ceremony like no other and venues like Le Champ de Mars for the beach volleyball and Versailles for equestrian events, the best Paris has to offer will really shine. On top of this, the French are huge sports fans and love the Irish supporters in particular. Finally, from the small brasseries in the centre to the large parks like Bois de Vincennes on the outskirts of the city, whether you have tickets or not, it will be an incredible atmosphere on the streets and that’s what I’m most looking forward to.

Favourite Hobby?

Triathlon is my favourite sport as a hobby but I’m also a huge music fan.

What's your favourite sport to watch at the Olympics?

Athletics. (1500m Final in particular)

What is an interesting fact about you?

I play traditional Irish Music and classical music on the flute

Did you go to college/university? If so, where?

Yes, graduated from a double degree between DCU and NEOMA Business School and currently doing a Masters in Digital Communication, located in Paris.

Did you study languages? If so, what language? Why did you choose?

Big fan of languages! I speak Irish, French and Italian. Learned Irish while working two years as a Cinnire (leader) in an Irish college, French when I moved to France and I took up Italian when I went to college and now speak fluently. Definitely chose both French and Italian out of desire to travel, meet people and experience new cultures. And Irish firstly as a necessity for the leaving cert but now because I’m proud of where I come from.

Where do you work? / What is your current job title?

Currently working for L’Oréal and my job title is a digital communications and employer branding specialist.

What’s the most valuable lesson you’ve learned so far in your career?