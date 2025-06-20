IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry shares her vision for the Olympic Movement with her leadership about to begin

In a special conversation with Benny Bonsu from the Olympic Channel, President-elect Kirsty Coventry reflects on her journey as an athlete and the various positions she has held within the Olympic Movement.

On Monday, 23 June 2025, the IOC will mark a historic moment as President Thomas Bach officially passes the presidency to President-elect Kirsty Coventry during a special handover ceremony at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. CEST and will be livestreamed on the IOC Media YouTube channel. We invite you to tune in and be part of the moment!