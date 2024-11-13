Ireland Hockey’s Katie Mullan steps down as captain but not yet ready to retire

Katie Mullan today announced that she is stepping away from her captain’s duties for the Ireland senior women’s national hockey team.

Mullan, 30, a prominent figure in Irish women’s field hockey, has made significant contributions to the sport both as a player and as the captain of Ireland’s senior women’s national team. Known for her leadership and skill on the field, Mullan has been instrumental in raising the profile of Irish hockey on the international stage.

From modest beginnings to leading Ireland to the World Cup final and the Olympics, Mullan’s journey has inspired fans and elevated the profile of Irish women’s hockey. Her legacy is likely to endure as both a captain who brought her team to unprecedented heights and a role model who continues to inspire young athletes across Ireland.

Hailing from County Derry, Mullan demonstrated her leadership qualities from an early age playing for Ballymoney HC and going on to captain at Ireland underage as well as EY Hockey League Division 1’s UCD Ladies Hockey Club in Dublin.

Mullan made her debut for the Irish national team in 2012. As a forward, she brought energy, pace, and goal-scoring prowess, quickly becoming a key player for Ireland. Her dedication, skill, and work ethic set her apart, earning her the captaincy in 2017. Since then, she has led the Irish team through its most successful period in history.

2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup

One of the most remarkable achievements under Mullan’s leadership came during the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup in London. The Irish team, ranked 16th in the world, defied expectations and advanced to the final, where they faced the Netherlands. Though Ireland finished as runners-up after a 6–0 loss to the Dutch, this silver medal was a historic achievement, marking the first time Ireland had reached a World Cup final in any field sport. Mullan’s leadership throughout the tournament was widely praised, and the team’s success significantly boosted the profile of women’s hockey in Ireland.

2020 Tokyo Olympics

Under Mullan’s captaincy, the Irish women’s hockey team qualified for the Olympics for the first time, securing their spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games. This was a monumental achievement for Irish hockey, symbolising the team’s steady progress on the international stage. Although the Irish team did not advance past the group stage, their participation marked a milestone and underscored the strides made under Mullan’s leadership.

Mullan is known for her tenacity, agility, and ability to rally her team. Playing primarily as a forward, she combines aggressive offensive skills with a strategic mindset, often serving as a playmaker and motivator on the field. As captain, she is respected for her resilience and for fostering a sense of unity and purpose among her teammates. Mullan’s balanced approach to leadership – demanding excellence while supporting her team – has been crucial to Ireland’s recent successes.

Katie Mullan’s impact extends beyond her playing abilities. Her leadership has not only brought success but also inspired a new generation of young players in Ireland. The visibility of the Irish women’s hockey team, especially after the 2018 World Cup, has encouraged greater support and development for field hockey in Ireland, both in terms of funding and youth participation. Mullan’s influence is seen as a cornerstone of this movement, as she has become a role model for aspiring athletes.

For her contributions to Irish hockey, Mullan and her teammates received numerous accolades, including the RTÉ Sports award for Team of the Year in 2018. Mullan herself is celebrated in Irish sports for her achievements and dedication to advancing the sport at both the national and international levels.

Speaking on the day of her announcement to step down as captain, Katie Mullan said:

“Captaining Ireland has been the greatest privilege and honour of my life. For 8 unforgettable years, I’ve always focused on what’s best for the team and this decision is no different. I believe the time is right for me to pass on the armband. I’m not ready to retire from playing, as I feel I still have much more to give to the Irish shirt. It’s an exciting time ahead.”

“Whilst I have been blessed to lead the team on some of the most historic days in Irish sport, the role has presented many challenges and moments of isolation. I am incredibly grateful to my support network for being there through the thick and thin: my parents, Brian and Cathryn, my four siblings, and granny Joy, my number one fan.”

“The role has given me the unique opportunity to build strong relationships within the hockey community and with our team sponsors, all of whom are committed to supporting women in sport which is reflected in their continued help on and off the pitch. I want to give a particular mention to two sponsors I have built a strong personal relationship with over the years; Park Developments have fulfilled a dual career vision for the team by enabling us to transition to a semi-professional program and SoftCo who saw our potential prior to the 2018 World Cup, bringing a new level of professionalism to the environment.”

“Thank you to our CEO Anne McCormack, Hockey Ireland, all the coaches and support staff I have worked closely with during my time as captain, including Gareth Grundie for his support since taking up the head coach position in recent weeks. It is great to have so many good people committed our sport.”

“Nothing has made the role more special than the players, and those driving change in our leadership groups. Each day, it is the girls that have inspired me to be better, to do more. They empowered me to give everything I had to it, and I will be forever grateful to them for that.”

“I am incredibly passionate about the future of hockey in Ireland and the legacy we can build. In 2018 we witnessed the potential for the sport but we are still some distance off realising it. In my next chapter I endeavour to continue helping drive the sport to new heights.”