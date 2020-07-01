Irish Gymnasts set to compete at the European Championships in Gymnastics

Team Ireland have arrived in Switzerland and are ready to compete in the final Tokyo qualifier at the 2021 European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in Besel.

First up are teammates Meg Ryan and Emma Slevin who will compete in the Women’s qualifiers which is due to take place tomorrow, Wednesday 21st April at 5.30pm Irish time.

Up next will be the Men’s qualifiers. Rhys McClenaghan, who has already secured his place for the Tokyo games will compete alongside Adam Steele on Thursday 22nd April at 4pm Irish time.

The qualifiers can be viewed live on Gym TV at the following link http://gymtv.online/user/ with the finals being aired on RTE and RTE player.

The 24 gymnasts with the highest ranking obtained in the qualifying competition advance to the All-Around Final with a maximum of 2 gymnasts per country. The 8 highest ranked gymnasts in the qualifying competition per apparatus advance to the Apparatus Finals, again with a maximum of 2 gymnasts per country / final.

2 Olympic quota for men and 2 for women will be determined based on the results of the all-around qualification competition. For the Tokyo 2020 Qualification, the handling of eligibility and results is the responsibility of FIG.

Meg Ryan

See below schedule of the event.

Wednesday 21st April. Women's Artistic Qualifying round - Subdivision 4 which takes place from 5.30pm - 7.30pm Irish time.

Thursday 22nd April - Men's Artistic Qualifying round - Subdivision 3 which takes place from 4pm - 6.40pm Irish time.

Friday 23rd April - Women's All Around Finals take place at 12.15 - 2.45 Irish time.

Friday 23rd April - Men's All Around Finals take place at 4pm - 7pm Irish time.

Saturday 24th - Men's and Women's apparatus finals

To note: The Men's Pommel final is taking place at 1.10pm - 1.55pm.

Sunday 25th - Men's and Women's apparatus finals Day 2.

For more information about the event please visit https://www.europeangymnastics.com/event/2021-european-championships-artistic-gymnastics/overview