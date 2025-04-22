Irish Hockey’s European High – Podiums, History & What’s Next

It was a weekend to remember for Irish hockey. The 2025 Euro Hockey League (EHL) Finals — Europe’s premier club competition and field hockey’s answer to the UEFA Champions League — lit up the Dutch city of ’s-Hertogenbosch, and Irish players were right at the heart of the action, collecting medals and making history.

Irish Players Dominate the Podium

Irish internationals played starring roles across several of Europe’s top clubs as the medal ceremonies unfolded:

Sean Murray and Jaime Carr helped Gantoise (Belgium) to a historic Men’s EHL title , defeating Dutch powerhouse Bloemendaal 4-2 — the club’s first-ever European crown.

Niamh and Michelle Carey earned silver with Braxgata (Belgium) in the Women’s EHL, showcasing flair and creativity throughout the tournament.

Hannah McLoughlin played a key role in Gantoise (Women) securing bronze , with a commanding 3-0 victory over Düsseldorfer HC (Germany).

Railway Union Make History

Back on home turf – and proudly flying the Irish flag – Railway Union HC etched their name into the history books in the Women’s EHL.

With Olympians Sarah Hawkshaw, Katie Mullan, and Róisín Upton leading the charge, Railway delivered a gritty, determined 1-0 victory over Ukraine’s MSC Sumchanka, becoming the first Irish club ever to win a game in the competition.

Their response to a tough opening 0-4 loss against Dutch champions SCHC was nothing short of inspirational – a landmark moment for Irish club hockey, and a glimpse of what’s to come.

Eyes on EuroHockey 2025

Next stop: EuroHockey Championships, this August in Mönchengladbach, Germany. The pool draws have been confirmed – and they’re big tests from the outset.

Ireland Women – Pool A

Netherlands

Germany

France

Ireland

Ireland Men – Pool B

Germany

England

France

Ireland

With confidence high and Irish talent thriving on European soil, both squads will head into the summer believing they can do more than just compete.

