IRISH RECORD FALLS FOR MEDLEY RELAY IN EYOF

In temperatures reaching over 40 degrees, the Todor Proeski National Arena enjoyed scorching performances from the Girls’ Medley Relay this evening, with Team Ireland qualifying for tomorrow’s final with the third fastest qualifying time.

Also in action was Hammer Thrower Thomas Williams who threw a season’s best throw of 73.07 to finish just outside the medals in fourth place.

Evening round-up below, and interviews can be found on SOUNDCLOUD. Tomorrow will be the final day of action at the EYOF for Team Ireland.

The EYOF, which takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia, runs from 20 to 26 July 2025.

ATHLETICS

After a strong morning on the track with two medals, Team Ireland’s medley relay team of Destiny Lawal, Molly Daly, Ellis McHugh and Erin Friel delivered another standout performance, winning their heat and qualifying for tomorrow’s final in an Irish record time of 2:09.2.

Lawal got the team off to a flying start, handing over to Daly, who extended the lead further. With bronze medallists McHugh (300m) and Friel (400m) anchoring the final two legs, Ireland cruised to victory in their heat, posting the third-fastest qualifying time overall.

Lawal, keen to bounce back from an earlier disappointment in the week, was pleased with her start,

“I just did deep breaths, especially after my dq. I managed to make myself more calm and I stayed low.”

Daly praised her teammate’s explosive start,

“Destiny just had such an unreal start. I saw her catching the French in the first 20 meters and I was like, ‘Oh my God’. So then our baton change was good, so I just went for it.”

McHugh, fresh from winning bronze in the 400m hurdles earlier that day, showed no signs of fatigue,

“Molly just put the baton straight in my hand. And then I just ran as fast as I could. I just kept driving my arms, driving my legs. And then the home straight is actually in the shade as well, so it’s nicer. And then I had Erin waiting for me at the end, and I knew once she got it, she’d be fine.”

Friel, who also won bronze in the 400m earlier in the week, admitted to finally feeling nerves,

“I’ve been waiting for the nerves to hit me all week, and they hadn’t until I was standing there at the cones, and the gun went. I couldn’t even watch Destiny or Molly’s handover. I don’t even think I cheered them on because I couldn’t look at them. I was too nervous. But then eventually when I looked around, I saw Molly coming off the bend to Ellis. She was just passing people, and I knew we were in a safe spot. Now we’re in the final tomorrow and anything can happen now.”

Also competing today was Thomas Williams, making his EYOF debut in the hammer throw. The European U18 Champion recorded a season’s best of 73.07m to finish fourth, just shy of the medals.

Williams, who has battled illness this year, reflected on the performance,

“I’m obviously a bit disappointed. It’s a season’s best though. I’m happy enough. Obviously fourth is one of the worst positions to finish in, but it is what it is.

Consistent throws ensured that Williams qualified through to the top eight after three throws, allowing him throw a further three. Excited to start his competition, he had a whole week of waiting before he could get his Games underway,

“I didn’t have much nerves going into the first one, so I think that’s why I got a good one out. And then the rest were just try to get a medal. And the last one I was think of four kilo speed and then I just missed the delivery.

“I didn’t expect I would be here. I had glandular fever this year and it just knocked me out for plenty of months, and now I’m here, so that’s an achievement.”

TAEKWONDO

Charleigh Lee Smithers finally got her EYOF campaign underway today in the +63kg Taekwondo category. She opened with a strong 2-0 win over Norway’s Sarah Natasha Fermer Pederson before being knocked out in the second round by Greece’s Anastasia Vlachou.

Reflecting on her opening bout, Smithers said,

“I never fought this girl before. She was really good, I think she’s on her fourth year, junior and I’m on my last year Junior. So I have a bit more experience compared to her, I enjoyed it. I was just hitting her in the body and the score was just going up, I kept kicking her so she’d fall on the ground and I’d get more points. By the end of it, she was on her last warning. I ended up winning the match then.”

Her second match proved more challenging,

“I fought her in the Grand Prix before and I lost against her there as well, she’s very good. She’s one of the best fighters I’ve ever fought before. I’m obviously heartbroken that I didn’t win, but I’ll win the next time.”

The Greek fighter won in straight sets, 2-0. Between rounds, team leader John Kelly offered advice,

“He just told me to use my right leg and try catch you at a headshot and I tried and then I kept switching between my left and my right leg to try catch in the body and catch on the face.”

RESULTS – THURSDAY 24 JULY:

Athletics, Girls’ 400m hurdles final, Ellis McHugh wins bronze with a time of 59.25.

Athletics, Boys’ 200m final, Joe Burke wins bronze with a time of 21.22 (personal best and Irish U18 record)

Athletics, Boys’ Hammer Throw, Thomas Williams finished 4th with 73.07 (season best)

Athletics, Girls’ Medley Relay, Destiny Lawal (100m), Molly Daly (200m), Ellis McHugh (300m), Erin Friel (400m) won their heat and qualified for the final with 2.09.2 (Irish record)

Basketball, Girls’ 3×3 quarter finals, Ireland Beaten by Slovenia 18-12 and will not advance.

Gymnastics, Boys’ Floor Exercise Final, Chester Enriquez wins bronze with a score of 13.566.

Taekwondo, Girls’ 63+, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) Beat Sarah Natasha Femer Pederson (NOR) 2-0, advancing to next round

Taekwondo, Girls’ 63+, Charleigh Lee Smithers (IRL) Beaten by Anastasia Vlachou (GRE) 2-0, does not advance

SCHEDULE DAY 6 – SATURDAY 25 JULY (All times are Irish times – North Macedonia is one hour ahead)

10:35 Athletics, Girls’ Medley Relay Final, Ellis McHugh, Destiny Lawal, Molly Daly, Erin Friel

13:00 Gymnastics, Boys’ Vault Final, Chester Enriquez

19:30 Closing Ceremony