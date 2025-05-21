Jack Fairclough Sets New Irish Record and Makes History at ISSF World Cup in Cyprus

Nicosia, Cyprus — Jack Fairclough has delivered a landmark performance for Irish shooting sport at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Nicosia, Cyprus, setting a new Irish record in Men’s Olympic Skeet with a remarkable score of 122 out of 125 in qualification.

Fairclough’s outstanding performance not only set a new national benchmark but also earned him a place in the World Cup final—making him the first Irish athlete ever to qualify for an Olympic Skeet final at a World Cup event. He went on to finish 6th overall in an exceptionally competitive field.

This historic achievement cements Fairclough’s reputation as a rising force in international skeet shooting and has secured his qualification for the upcoming ISSF World Championships in Greece this October.

“We are incredibly proud of Jack’s performance,”

said Nigel Sylvester, Director, Irish Clay Target Shooting Association.

“This is a significant milestone not just for Jack but for the sport in Ireland. We’re excited to see how the rest of his season unfolds.”

Jack Fairclough’s record-breaking run continues to inspire the next generation of Irish shooters, and all eyes will be on him as he prepares for the World Championships.