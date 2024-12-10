JOB OPPORTUNITY: SOCIAL MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS EXECUTIVE

Team Ireland Social Media and Communications Executive

The Olympic Federation of Ireland seeks a dynamic and creative Social Media and Communications Executive to join our team. This role will be central to managing Team Ireland’s digital presence, connecting with our audience, and celebrating the achievements of our athletes on the global stage.

The ideal candidate will work flexible hours and have access to a car. They will understand Olympic sports and have a proven ability to optimise social media content.

In an environment that can be fast-moving and deadline-driven, they will be self-motivated, pro-active, and thrive independently and as a collaborative team member.

The successful candidate will report directly to the Head of Communications.

Job Title Social Media and Communications Executive

Location Dublin, Ireland (Hybrid)

Reporting to Head of Communications

Job Purpose

As the Social Media and Communications Executive for Team Ireland, you will play a pivotal role in promoting Ireland’s elite athletes, fostering community engagement, and enhancing the nation’s connection with sports through Team Ireland’s online presence. You will manage and grow Team Ireland’s website and social media platforms, delivering exceptional content, and ensuring alignment with the organisation’s values, goals, and strategies.

Key Responsibilities

Content Creation and Management

Manage, develop and execute engaging, high-quality content, tailored specifically to each platform (e.g., Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube).

Deliver multimedia content, including graphics, videos, and photography, highlighting athletes’ stories, events, and achievements.

Work closely with athletes and teams to showcase behind-the-scenes insights and human-interest stories.

Platform Strategy and Growth

Implement and manage social media strategies to grow Team Ireland’s online presence and community engagement.

Monitor trends, platform updates, and emerging technologies to stay ahead in the digital space.

Optimise posting schedules based on analytics and audience behaviour to maximise reach and engagement.

Campaign Management

Support and manage social media campaigns during major Games and events to increase brand visibility and fan engagement.

Support owned campaigns and sponsor or partner campaigns both in and out of major Games time to maintain, engage and connect with Team Ireland’s social media audiences.

Coordinate with the broader communications and marketing team to ensure cohesive messaging and branding across platforms.

Engagement and Community Building

Respond and react to audience interactions, comments, and messages to build a strong and loyal community.

Act as a brand ambassador by maintaining a professional tone and fostering a positive online environment.

Analytics and Reporting

Track and analyse key performance metrics to assess the effectiveness of social media efforts.

Provide regular reports with actionable insights and recommendations to optimize future campaigns.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential

Proven experience (2+ years) managing social media accounts in a professional setting, preferably in sports or entertainment.

Expertise in creating and editing multimedia content, including proficiency in tools like Adobe Creative Suite, Capcut, Canva, or equivalent.

Strong understanding of various social media platforms, their algorithms, and best practices, and a familiarity with content management systems such as WordPress.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to adapt tone and style to different audiences.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and work to tight deadlines, especially during live events.

A third-level qualification in Digital Media/Communications or relevant discipline.

Desirable

Knowledge of or experience in Irish sport, including a passion for supporting athletes and national teams.

Familiarity with analytics tools (e.g., Google Analytics, Hootsuite, Sprout Social) and reporting on campaign performance.

Experience in paid social media advertising and audience targeting.

Skills and Attributes

Creative thinker with an eye for storytelling and design, with an ability to think and work quickly in a fast-moving environment.

Team player with strong interpersonal skills and the ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders.

Enthusiastic about high-performance sports and fostering national pride.

Proactive and innovative in approach, and organised and detail oriented.

Job:

This role is a full-time 2-year fixed-term.

Reporting to:

Head of Communications

How to Apply:

Applications for the role must be sent to Heather Boyle, [email protected], and include:

Cover Letter CV Examples of previous social media work or campaign activations

Deadline:

3 January 2025, 12 noon.

The interview process is expected to commence on 9 January 2025.

Ideally, the candidate to begin the role in early February.