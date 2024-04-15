Jordan Conroy opens up in new Off The Ball and Allianz series

Team Ireland Rugby 7s Star Jordan Conroy speaks bravely and honestly about his experience with domestic violence as a young child in Inner Drive, a the series from Off The Ball and Allianz.

Inner Drive is a multi-platform, multi-part series, hosted by the Of The Ball team, that chronicles the difficulties and resilience shown by some of the country’s top athletes from Olympics, GAA, para-sport and soccer and more. Each story capturing the ‘Inner Drive’ that allows athletes to reach their full potential.

Episode 2, which was released yesterday, centres around Jordan Conroy, and his story both as a ‘child of domestic abuse’ and also his successful journey through sport. Jordan, who competed with the Ireland Rugby Sevens team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is part of the team who qualified for the upcoming Paris 2024 Games. Jordan moved to Tullamore in Co Offaly at 10 years old after escaping the abuse and used sport as a positive outlet throughout his life, trying his hand at athletics, soccer and eventually finding his niche in rugby 15s and 7s.

Inner Drive is aligned with Allianz’s new #StopTheDrop campaign that highlights how 1 in 5 primary school children stop participating in sport as they transition to secondary school in Ireland today.

Inner Drive explores what has kept these athletes involved in sport from childhood to where they are today. The hope is that the campaign will serve to encourage those considering giving up sport to re-think and be inspired by some of the incredible stories being told.

Allianz are also partners with Women’s Aid, a leading national charitable organisation working to stop domestic violence against women and children in Ireland. Should you or someone you know need help, please contact the Women’s Aid 24 hour free helpline on 1800 341 900 or the National Male Advice Line on 1800 816 588.

The series also features Olympic sprinter and Allianz Ambassador Rhasidat Adeleke, Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, Westmeath footballer Luke Loughlin and Paralympic Gold medal Swimmer Ellen Keane amongst others, all focused on the theme of resilience.