KELLIE HARRINGTON INSPIRES WITH DARE TO BELIEVE PROGRAMME SUPPORTED BY PTSB

Team Ireland Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington visited her old primary school and her boxing club to inspire the next generation of kids to reach for their dreams.

The Toyko 2020 Olympic Games gold medal winner took a break from her intense training schedule for this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games to tell the kids that “anything is possible if they back themselves.”

The appearance was a Dare to Believe Community event supported by PTSB. Dare to Believe is an Olympic Federation of Ireland school’s programme that promotes Olympic values to young people, incorporating inspiring visits from Olympic ambassadors.

Kellie Harrington said, “Having the support of PTSB in bringing this story to St. Mary’s Boxing Club meant so much to me. The club has helped me achieve my dreams, and I have no doubt that there will be children who were there who will go on to achieve their goals too.

“As a Dare to Believe ambassador I’m passionate about sharing my story with young people and letting them know what is possible if they back themselves.”

The clubhouse was full with more than 80 excited children meeting their hero, listening to her tell her story and watching her demonstrate some of her boxing skills.