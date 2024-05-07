Key Patent Innovations becomes Team Ireland Partner

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today announced that Key Patent Innovations will become official partner to Team Ireland, following an agreement which opens with the Paris 2024 Games. The homegrown Irish company is a global leader in patent licensing, with a field of experts that identify and invest in high value patent-based opportunities.

With less than 100 days until the Paris Olympic Games, Key Patent Innovations has joined the Olympic Federation of Ireland as Official Partner to Team Ireland. With a shared passion for excellence and world class performance, their support will assist Team Ireland in delivering for the athletes and coaches at Paris 2024 and beyond.

Speaking at the announcement, Managing Director for Key Patent Innovations, Angela Quinlan said,

“At Key Patent Innovations we are passionate about what we do. As an Irish company, we are proud to work hard and to compete successfully on a global stage. This partnership allows us to support the expertise and hard work of our athletes, giving them the best chances for international success. We are looking forward to an enjoyable journey together over the coming years.