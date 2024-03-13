King Of The Fling – Terry McHugh

Mixing both sports, he now reflects, wasn’t the wisest thing for his javelin career but in 2000 he found a rich vein of form. At the age of 37 he landed his enduring Irish record of 82.75m in London, six weeks before his fourth Summer Games. He really felt at the peak of his powers in Sydney, recalling: “I threw 82m and 83m with ease in the warm-up but then they told us to leave the throwing area a half-hour too early and I also had no stadium pass for my coach. I’d managed to buy him a ticket, but he was so far away we had no effective communication.”

At 10am, before a capacity 98,000 crowd, he threw 79.90m. It would have made every previous Olympic final but 82.25m was needed to qualify that day.