LA28: Innovation, Equality, and Exciting New Opportunities for Irish Athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed the event programme for the LA28 Olympic Games, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, gender equality, and youth engagement.

One of the standout developments is the introduction of Mixed Team Golf, which will feature alongside the men’s and women’s individual competitions. Also confirmed is the inclusion of all the 50m swimming events across strokes — a major win for sprint specialists and an exciting boost for Ireland’s swimmers.

Another exciting update for track fans is the addition of a new athletics mixed relay, adding to the already popular 4x400m mixed relay.

LA28 will also feature a record number of mixed-gender events across multiple sports, continuing the Games’ move toward greater inclusivity. This includes events in swimming, athletics, triathlon, table tennis, badminton, shooting, judo, archery, and for the first time, gymnastics, where a mixed team event will be included — a historic first.

Boxing: An additional women’s weight category ensures full gender parity across events, while maintaining equal numbers of athlete quotas for men and women — as was the case at Paris 2024. This is a significant step forward for equality in one of our most successful Olympic sports.

Significantly, LA28 will be the first Olympic Games in history to feature more women than men competing, with 5,333 places for women and 5,167 for men — out of a total of 10,500 athletes. This milestone reflects the IOC’s drive for true gender parity and adds historic significance to these Games.

In addition to the confirmed programme of 35 sports and 329 events, LA28 will also include new sports such as Baseball/Softball, Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse, and Squash — opening exciting opportunities for Irish athletes and sporting communities.

As we look ahead, Team Ireland is eager to connect with the newly announced LA-based sports associations in Ireland.

The next major update for Irish athletes will be the release of the official qualification procedures for each sport. Once confirmed, Team Ireland will work closely with each National Federation to develop tailored nomination policies that ensure a clear and fair pathway to Olympic selection.

