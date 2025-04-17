LA28 Olympic Venue Plan Unveiled

A World Stage Awaits Team Ireland

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games have officially unveiled a bold and athlete-centred venue plan, blending state-of-the-art facilities with some of the most iconic backdrops in world sport. For Team Ireland, this offers an exciting glimpse into the arenas where our athletes will compete for Olympic glory.

With the Games set to take place from 14–30 July 2028, the venue plan embraces sustainability by leveraging existing infrastructure across Southern California, eliminating the need for new permanent construction. From the Pacific coastline to historic stadiums, LA28 will deliver a uniquely Californian Games — and a global showcase for Team Ireland.

Key Team Ireland Highlights

Athletics

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — the only stadium in history to host three Olympic Games — will stage track and field events.

Swimming

Swimming will take place at the spectacular SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of LA Rams, will be converted into a world-class aquatics venue for LA28 — an awe-inspiring platform for our rising stars in the pool.

Rowing

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Long Beach Marine Stadium, rowing at LA28 will bring athletes close to the coast in a venue steeped in Olympic history. Team Ireland’s rowers — among our most successful recent Olympians — will be in familiar waters, chasing more podium moments.

Gymnastics

Ireland’s gymnasts will compete at the Crypto.com Arena, current home to the LA Lakers

Equestrian

Santa Anita Park, one of America’s premier horse racing venues, will host equestrian events — a fitting home for Ireland’s proud and accomplished tradition in show jumping, dressage, and eventing.

LA28: Full Venue List by Sport and Location

Downtown Los Angeles

Athletics – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Artistic Gymnastics, Trampoline – Crypto.com Arena

Rhythmic Gymnastics, Badminton – Galen Center (USC)

Boxing (Preliminaries & Finals) – Peacock Theater & Crypto.com Arena

Diving – 1932 Pool, Exposition Park

Fencing, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Wrestling – LA Convention Center

Weightlifting – Peacock Theater

Flag Football, Lacrosse – BMO Stadium

Squash – Universal Studios Lot

Venice Beach

Triathlon

Marathon (Start)

Road Cycling (Start)

Long Beach

Beach Volleyball – Alamitos Beach

Coastal Rowing, Open Water Swimming – Long Beach Waterfront

Canoe Sprint, Rowing – Long Beach Marine Stadium

Artistic Swimming, Water Polo, Sport Climbing – Convention Center Lot

Handball – Long Beach Arena

Shooting – Long Beach Convention Center

Sailing – Belmont Shore

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

3×3 Basketball

BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing

Skateboarding

Modern Pentathlon

Carson (South Bay Sports Park)

Archery, Field Hockey, Rugby Sevens, Tennis – Dignity Health Sports Park

Track Cycling – VELO Sports Center

Inglewood

Basketball (5×5) – Intuit Dome

Swimming – SoFi Stadium

Opening & Closing Ceremonies – SoFi Stadium

Arcadia

Equestrian – Santa Anita Park

Pacific Palisades

Golf – Riviera Country Club

Anaheim

Volleyball – Honda Center

Pomona

Cricket – Pomona Fairgrounds

San Clemente

Surfing – Trestles Beach

Pasadena

Football (Soccer) – Rose Bowl Stadium

Oklahoma City

Softball – Devon Park

Canoe Slalom – Riversport OKC

Stay tuned to olympics.ie for more updates as we build toward the Games.