LA28 Olympic Venue Plan Unveiled

A World Stage Awaits Team Ireland
The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games have officially unveiled a bold and athlete-centred venue plan, blending state-of-the-art facilities with some of the most iconic backdrops in world sport. For Team Ireland, this offers an exciting glimpse into the arenas where our athletes will compete for Olympic glory.
With the Games set to take place from 14–30 July 2028, the venue plan embraces sustainability by leveraging existing infrastructure across Southern California, eliminating the need for new permanent construction. From the Pacific coastline to historic stadiums, LA28 will deliver a uniquely Californian Games — and a global showcase for Team Ireland.
Key Team Ireland Highlights
Athletics
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — the only stadium in history to host three Olympic Games — will stage track and field events.
Swimming
Swimming will take place at the spectacular SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of LA Rams, will be converted into a world-class aquatics venue for LA28 — an awe-inspiring platform for our rising stars in the pool.
Rowing
Set against the scenic backdrop of the Long Beach Marine Stadium, rowing at LA28 will bring athletes close to the coast in a venue steeped in Olympic history. Team Ireland’s rowers — among our most successful recent Olympians — will be in familiar waters, chasing more podium moments.
Gymnastics
Ireland’s gymnasts will compete at the Crypto.com Arena, current home to the LA Lakers
Equestrian
Santa Anita Park, one of America’s premier horse racing venues, will host equestrian events — a fitting home for Ireland’s proud and accomplished tradition in show jumping, dressage, and eventing.
LA28: Full Venue List by Sport and Location
Downtown Los Angeles
- Athletics – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- Artistic Gymnastics, Trampoline – Crypto.com Arena
- Rhythmic Gymnastics, Badminton – Galen Center (USC)
- Boxing (Preliminaries & Finals) – Peacock Theater & Crypto.com Arena
- Diving – 1932 Pool, Exposition Park
- Fencing, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Wrestling – LA Convention Center
- Weightlifting – Peacock Theater
- Flag Football, Lacrosse – BMO Stadium
- Squash – Universal Studios Lot
Venice Beach
- Triathlon
- Marathon (Start)
- Road Cycling (Start)
Long Beach
- Beach Volleyball – Alamitos Beach
- Coastal Rowing, Open Water Swimming – Long Beach Waterfront
- Canoe Sprint, Rowing – Long Beach Marine Stadium
- Artistic Swimming, Water Polo, Sport Climbing – Convention Center Lot
- Handball – Long Beach Arena
- Shooting – Long Beach Convention Center
- Sailing – Belmont Shore
Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area
- 3×3 Basketball
- BMX Freestyle, BMX Racing
- Skateboarding
- Modern Pentathlon
Carson (South Bay Sports Park)
- Archery, Field Hockey, Rugby Sevens, Tennis – Dignity Health Sports Park
- Track Cycling – VELO Sports Center
Inglewood
- Basketball (5×5) – Intuit Dome
- Swimming – SoFi Stadium
- Opening & Closing Ceremonies – SoFi Stadium
Arcadia
- Equestrian – Santa Anita Park
Pacific Palisades
- Golf – Riviera Country Club
Anaheim
- Volleyball – Honda Center
Pomona
- Cricket – Pomona Fairgrounds
San Clemente
- Surfing – Trestles Beach
Pasadena
- Football (Soccer) – Rose Bowl Stadium
Oklahoma City
- Softball – Devon Park
- Canoe Slalom – Riversport OKC
Stay tuned to olympics.ie for more updates as we build toward the Games.