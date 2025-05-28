LA28 Open Days: Early Engagement, Key Insights, and Camp Planning for Team Ireland

Chef de Mission Gavin Noble and Deputy Chef Nancy Chillingworth recently returned from the LA28 Open Days — the first official in-person engagement hosted by the LA28 Organising Committee. Their visit marked Team Ireland’s third trip to Los Angeles since the Paris Games, highlighting the proactive timeline the team are working to. At this point in the Paris cycle, Tokyo 2020 had yet to take place — so the momentum and openness from LA28 to engage NOCs early is welcome.
The two-day programme, led by Danielle Lopez (Director of Games NOC Services), included venue tours and detailed briefings on sport scheduling, ceremonies, ticketing, accommodation, medical and the Olympic Village setup.
Venue Strategy: Existing Strengths, New Considerations
LA28’s venue plan focuses on sustainability, making use of existing world-class facilities across the region. While this reduces the need for new construction, the decentralised nature of the Games presents new logistical challenges with potential cost implications.
The Olympic Village will be based at UCLA – a key hub with modern dormitories, elite-level training areas, and a Games-time campus experience. USC will act as a secondary village, primarily for media and officials. The Opening Ceremony will be staged across both the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium, while the Closing Ceremony will return to the Coliseum – honoring LA’s rich Olympic history.
During the visit, Team Ireland visited several of the confirmed LA28 competition venues:
- UCLA – Olympic Village & Training Hub: A central location for athletes, offering world-class accommodation and in-Games training facilities. UCLA previously supported the 1984 Olympic Games and is well-equipped to deliver again in 2028.
- Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson): Set to host rugby sevens, field hockey, tennis and track cycling. This elite venue is home to LA Galaxy and provides a high-performance environment across multiple sports.
- Crypto.com Arena: the home of the LA Lakers and LA Sparks, this arena will host gymnastics and boxing finals.
- Peacock Theater – also located in Downtown LA the theatre will stage early rounds of boxing and weightlifting event.
- LA Convention Center – Hosting taekwondo, judo, wrestling, fencing, and table tennis, the venue will be the major downtown fan hub alongside the Crypto Arena and the Peacock Theatre.
For the full LA28 Games venue overview, including sport-by-sport breakdowns, visit:
Progress on Camp Planning
The visit also provided an opportunity to assess pre-Games training venues. Two locations have now been shortlisted that can cater for athletics, swimming, rowing, rugby sevens, triathlon, and indoor sports such as taekwondo and badminton. Boxing, hockey, and sailing will follow tailored plans, with sailors based in Long Beach throughout the Games.
Team Ireland House
On the commercial side, Commercial Director Catherine Tiernan and Sponsorship & Events Manager Ciara Lyons laid crucial groundwork for Team Ireland House, which is planned to celebrate Irish athletes at one of the most iconic sites in LA. The aim is to create a proud, welcoming hub for athletes, partners, and supporters — amplifying Ireland’s presence and impact in Los Angeles.
This early engagement marks a strong start to LA28 planning across performance, operations, and brand. Team Ireland will continue to build momentum, ensuring our athletes are supported at every stage of the journey to Los Angeles.