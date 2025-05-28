LA28 Open Days: Early Engagement, Key Insights, and Camp Planning for Team Ireland

Progress on Camp Planning

The visit also provided an opportunity to assess pre-Games training venues. Two locations have now been shortlisted that can cater for athletics, swimming, rowing, rugby sevens, triathlon, and indoor sports such as taekwondo and badminton. Boxing, hockey, and sailing will follow tailored plans, with sailors based in Long Beach throughout the Games.



Team Ireland House

On the commercial side, Commercial Director Catherine Tiernan and Sponsorship & Events Manager Ciara Lyons laid crucial groundwork for Team Ireland House, which is planned to celebrate Irish athletes at one of the most iconic sites in LA. The aim is to create a proud, welcoming hub for athletes, partners, and supporters — amplifying Ireland’s presence and impact in Los Angeles.

This early engagement marks a strong start to LA28 planning across performance, operations, and brand. Team Ireland will continue to build momentum, ensuring our athletes are supported at every stage of the journey to Los Angeles.

