Lanigan-O’Keeffe falls short of final at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Budapest

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe found the going tough in his first competition for 13 months and fell short of qualifying for the men’s final at UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Budapest.

The Kilkenny pentathlete, 29, finished 16th in his qualification group with 1,029 points to rank 50th of 92 athletes overall, and was eliminated with only 36 athletes reaching the final.

Having won his swimming heat with a rapid time of 1:57.41, Lanigan-O’Keeffe was up against it after scoring a modest 12 victories from his 29 fencing bouts. Even the fifth-fastest Laser Run of his qualification group (11:13.85) was not enough to get the two-time Olympian into the final.

Irish duo Natalya Coyle and Sive Brassil will compete in the women’s final tomorrow (March 26) with the Mixed Relay potentially giving Lanigan-O’Keeffe one more chance to race on Sunday (March 28).

