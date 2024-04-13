Laura Weber | Multidisciplinary Fashion Designer

Getting to know a three-time Irish Olympian, ahead of one of the biggest days in her life away from sporting arena, was the genesis for Irish fashion designer Laura Weber designing Team Ireland’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies in Paris 2024. Weber, a textile graduate from NCAD, first came to international prominence when her intricate embroidery featured on the outfit that Jill Biden wore at her husband’s inauguration as American president in 2021. “After I did the Jill Biden embroidery for (designer) Gabriella Hearst in 2021, Natalya Coyle reached out to me to ask me to embroider her wedding dress and we were back and forth a lot and became really good friends through the process,” Weber explains.

“We chatted a lot about her sports, her (multiple) competition uniforms, how they came about and how she wore them and I saw so much perseverance and dedication and drive in her as an athlete.”