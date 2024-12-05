Lochlann Walsh was elected as the latest President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) at an Extraordinary General Meeting tonight (5 December). Walsh takes over from Sarah Keane, who has held the position since 2017. Sarah O’Shea was also elected as the Vice-President of the OFI. Six non-officer positions were also elected at the EGM.

Newly elected President Lochlann Walsh steps up to the role having been an OFI board member since 2017,

“Thank you for placing your trust in me. During the past few weeks I got to know many of you in the federations and I look forward to taking up the position. I’d like to congratulate Moira (Aston) on a positive and forward looking campaign.”

Full details and comments to follow, including the results of the election of the non-officer positions who will be decided from THIS LIST OF CANDIDATES and details following the unveiling of the Strategy 2025 – 2028 and the Paris Review.