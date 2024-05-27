Lucy Mulhall and Dare to Believe with PTSB visit Cavan

Lucy Mulhall visits St. Clare’s National and Secondary Schools in Cavan

Irish Women’s Rugby Sevens’ Captain Lucy Mulhall visited students in Cavan to inspire the next generation of athletes as part of the Dare to Believe Programme supported by PTSB.

Team Ireland and Dare to Believe ambassador, Lucy Mulhall, paid a visit to St. Clare’s National and Secondary schools in Cavan to inspire the next generation of children to pursue their athletic ambitions.

Mulhall took a break from the Irish Women’s Rugby Sevens’ training schedule ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris to encourage students to work hard and believe in themselves in order to reach their potential.

The appearance was part of a Dare to Believe Community event supported by PTSB. Dare to Believe is the Olympic Federation of Ireland school’s programme that promotes Olympic values to young people, incorporating inspiring visits from Olympic athletes. The visit also saw Mulhall kick off the Road to Paris Olympic School Challenge which has seen over 58,000 kids around the country learn get active and learn all about the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Mulhall said, “It is great to be here today with PTSB as a Dare to Believe ambassador. I am delighted to get the opportunity to share my story with the next generation. I was in their position once where I had hopes and dreams of becoming an Olympian and now I’m on the Road to Paris for the Olympics in July. I only hope sharing my story will encourage the next generation to go after their goals.”

The school halls were packed with students excited to meet Mulhall and hear her share her story about what it has taken for her to reach Olympic status.

PTSB’s Territory Sales Manager, Kay Patton said, “As proud title sponsor of both Team Ireland and the Dare to Believe programme, PTSB is delighted to support events like today where we get the opportunity to inspire children from our local communities to get involved in sport and physical activity, to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”

Later in the evening, Mulhall paid a special visit to Virginia Rugby Football Club where she shared her story and participated in a training session with the next generation of rugby stars.

Dare to Believe Programme Manager Roisin Jones said it meant a lot to see Lucy pay a visit to Cavan. “This is what Dare to Believe is all about – showcasing our athletes’ journey and showing kids that they can dream big too while creating memorable moments for them that they will recall for years to come. We are extremely grateful to our sponsors PTSB as they continue to support us in encouraging the next generation.”