MAEVE KYLE RIP

With great sadness, the Olympic Federation of Ireland today (23 July) learned of the passing of Irish Olympian and trailblazer for women’s sport, Maeve Kyle, at the age of 96.

Born in Kilkenny in 1928, and educated in Dublin at Alexandra College and Trinity College, Kyle (nėe Shankey) was a formidable multi-sport athlete who made history as Ireland’s first female track and field Olympian. She competed at three consecutive Olympic Games – Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960, and Tokyo 1964 – at a time when women had to overcome huge prejudice and when opportunities in international athletics were extremely limited.

Kyle’s international sporting career was remarkable not only for its longevity, but also for its breadth. A sprinter and middle-distance runner, she represented Ireland in the 100m and 200m sprints in 1956 and 1960, and went on to reach the semi-finals of the 400m at the age of 36 in Tokyo 1964, cementing her status as one of Ireland’s all-time greats on the track.

Beyond athletics, Kyle was also a highly accomplished hockey player, winning over 50 caps for the Irish national team. Her sporting career extended across tennis, swimming, and golf – an embodiment of all-round excellence and athleticism.

Kyle’s influence endured long after her competitive years. She became a dedicated coach and mentor, playing a crucial role in developing generations of Irish athletes. She was a founding figure in the Ballymena & Antrim Athletics Club, and in 2006, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Irish Sports Council for her outstanding contribution to Irish sport.

Lochlann Walsh, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland said,

“We have lost a legend of Irish Olympic Sport who rose to the top despite huge challenges in 1950s Ireland. She was an inspiration to us all. May she rest in peace.”

CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Peter Sherrard, added,