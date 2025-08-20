Mark English – FLOGAS PERFORMANCE PROGRAMME

Mark English and his training group have been training at altitude this season and it has proved to be very beneficial to his performance! Setting PB’s and breaking National Records

Athletes train at high altitude in search of performance gains.

More red blood cells → more oxygen to muscles

Increased plasma volume → greater endurance & faster recovery

More efficient use of oxygen in the muscles → faster performance times at sea level

The edge they get from altitude training lasts 2–6 weeks after returning – perfect for peaking at the right time for competitions!

Small gains at altitude = big results back home.

A big thank you to Flogas for supporting our athletes with the Performance Programme!