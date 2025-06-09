Milano Cortina 2026 Nomination & Selection Policies

The Olympic Federation of Ireland has published the official Nomination and Selection Policy for the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, taking place from 6th to 22nd February 2026 in Italy.
With the Games on the horizon, anticipation is building as Ireland’s top winter athletes gear up for qualification. The newly released policy outlines the pathway for athletes aiming to represent Team Ireland on the world’s biggest sporting stage.
Get more information on the Milano Cortina Winter Games at: https://milanocortina2026.olympics.com/en
