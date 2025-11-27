MILANO CORTINA 2026 – CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

On the road to Milano Cortina, we will give you the key sports and athletes that are aiming to qualify and represent #TeamIreland at the Winter Olympic Games in February 2026!

Qualification for cross-country skiing at Milano Cortina 2026 is based on the World Championships in 2025 and the Nation Rankings 2024/2025. Team Ireland is guaranteed representation in cross-country skiing.

Irish Athletes to watch: Thomas Maloney Westgård

Dylan Longridge