Ministers and Sport Ireland turn the sod to launch construction of National Velodrome and Badminton Centre

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue, Sport Ireland Chair John Foley, and Sport Ireland CEO Dr Úna May today turned the sod to launch the construction of the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre (NVBC) on the Sport Ireland Campus.

Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD, said:

“I am delighted to be at the Sport Ireland Campus today to break ground for the construction of the National Velodrome and Badminton Centre. “As the first large-scale project to be delivered under the Sport Ireland Masterplan, the NVBC will be a significant step forward in the development of Ireland’s sporting infrastructure. It will play a crucial role in supporting high-performance athletes as they prepare for major competitions, while also promoting broader participation in sport across all levels for years to come. “This project demonstrates the Government’s long-term vision for the Campus as a world-class hub for high performance, development, and participation. We look forward to the NVBC delivering lasting impact for Irish athletes and communities alike.”

The Centre, on the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, will house the first indoor velodrome track in Ireland and provide a permanent home for both Cycling Ireland and Badminton Ireland. Construction is scheduled to take around two years, with the facility expected to open by mid-2028.

A key element of the Sport Ireland Campus Masterplan Vision, the NVBC is a critical piece of national sports infrastructure. Award-winning architects FaulknerBrowns have worked in collaboration with Sport Ireland to design the landmark venue, which will feature a 250-metre indoor cycling track, 12 badminton courts within the infield area, and seating for up to 1,000 spectators.

Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue TD, said:

“The development of the NVBC exemplifies what can be achieved through strategic investment and collaboration across the sport sector. It will play a crucial role in providing state-of-the-art sporting facilities that will afford our athletes the opportunity to train in Ireland, which will no doubt have a positive effect on future international performance levels in both cycling and badminton. “By providing consistent access to high-quality facilities, it will also play a key role in connecting with the wider sporting community and creating new opportunities for growth, inclusion, and excellence for the next generation of Irish athletes.”

John Foley, Chairperson of Sport Ireland, said:

“I am very proud of all the work that has been done to get the project to this point. The NVBC will play a key role in supporting our vision for the Campus. This is truly a significant moment for the entire sports sector. I would like to thank the Government for its support for this project.”

The NVBC will play a central role in delivering Sport Ireland’s High-Performance Strategy 2021–2032, which aims to support Irish athletes in achieving international success. By addressing key infrastructure gaps, the NVBC will provide a world-class training environment that supports daily preparation, long-term development, and the high-performance goals of both Cycling Ireland and Badminton Ireland.

Dr Úna May, CEO of Sport Ireland, said:

“Today is a really significant milestone for Irish sport. The development of the NVBC is a major investment in the future of high-performance and participation sport in Ireland. “This world-class facility is going to provide athletes with Cycling Ireland and Badminton Ireland the environment they need to train, compete, and excel on the international stage. It will also open new pathways for people of all ages and abilities to get involved. We’re absolutely delighted to see the project move forward. All of us at Sport Ireland look forward to seeing its impact across both cycling and badminton in the years ahead.”

For Cycling Ireland, the 250-metre indoor track will provide year-round access for elite and emerging athletes, with the capacity to host international championship events in line with the Major International Sports Events Policy. This will significantly enhance Ireland’s ability to compete in track cycling, where 12 Olympic medal events are contested, and provide a platform for future international success.

For Badminton Ireland, the NVBC will offer a permanent high-performance base. In addition to elite training, the venue will also expand participation opportunities for the wider community, with badminton experiencing strong growth in participation over recent years. With all facilities located on site and close to Dublin Airport, the NVBC is set to become a leading national and international hub for both sports.

Tony Lawless, Sport Ireland Development Director, said:

“The NVBC will be the first major project to be delivered under Sport Ireland’s new masterplan and will be transformational for the Campus as well as high-performance and participation. This is the first of several new projects planned to be delivered over the next decade.”

The growth in participation in cycling and badminton reflects wider national trends in increased physical activity. Sport Ireland’s Irish Sports Monitor shows that 49% of the population now take part in sport on a weekly basis, the highest level ever recorded.

By expanding access and creating new pathways into sport, the NVBC will build on this momentum and support Ireland in reaching, and potentially exceeding, the 50% participation target set out in the National Sports Policy 2018–2027.