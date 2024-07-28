MORNING REPORT ON DAY TWO FROM TEAM IRELAND

Three of the five Irish boats in action this morning, including reigning Olympic champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan, qualified directly through to the semi-finals of their respective events, with the women’s lightweight double qualifying for the repechage tomorrow where they will have a second chance to secure a semi-final spot, and the women’s four also going to the repechage of their event.

Sligo’s Mona McSharry qualified with ease for tonight’s 100m breaststroke semi-final at La Defense this morning. Tokyo bronze medallist Aidan Walsh lost out to his hometown opponent Makan Traore of France in the preliminaries of the welterweight division (71kg).

Sarah Ennis was the first of the Eventing trio to tackle the cross country course at the Palace of Versailles and got them off to a great start with a clear round and only a minor time penalty. Susie Berry followed soon after also with a clear round and just some time penalties. Austin O’Connor was the final Irish rider out and Team Ireland saved the best for last as he also recorded a clear round without any time penalties. The Irish team sit in eighth place overall heading in to tomorrow’s show-jumping.

Swimming

Mona McSharry impressed on her Paris debut with her second fastest time ever in the 100m Breaststroke to advance to Sunday’s semi-Final in third place overall. Out in 30.82 and home in 34.92, the Tokyo finalist in the event clocked 1:05.74, just outside her Irish Record of 1:05.55 from the 2023 World Championships.

McSharry was second in her heat behind China’s Qianting Tang (1:05.63), with South Africa’s Tatijana Smith posting the fastest time of the heats in 1:05.00.

Speaking after the race the 23-year-old said: “I think a bit nervous going into that one and I think I swam it a little bit nervous. I’m happy with the time but I think if I can relax a little bit, I should be able to go faster tonight, but I think it’s good to get the first one out of the way and just try and experience the crowd and everything.”

Rowing

The Women’s Pair (W2-) of Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh got the job done on the water this morning, moving through to the semi-final with a second-place finish in their heat. The Galway duo held a conservative start sitting in third place through the first 1500 meters, but really kicked into gear coming into the final sprint. Fermanagh’s Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan impressed in what could already be hailed as the race of the day, in the first heat of the Men’s Pair (M2-). With just the fastest three crews making it straight through to the semi-final, it came right down to the last stroke line with four boats in a photo finish to decide the placings.

Afterwards Corrigan said: “Definitely there was a wee bit of a moment where we were waiting to see had we done it, I was fairly confident we had beat the Swiss anyway, and then you just never know what the surge is going to be like when it’s so close.”



A roar went up from the green contingent in the crowd as the Irish pair were announced as the third-place finishers, beating Switzerland; the World silver medallists, to the line by just .02 of a second. Timoney and Corrigan are up again on Tuesday in the semi-finals.

The Lightweight Women’s Double (LW2x) of Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey just missed out on direct qualification to the semi-final, finishing third in their heat. Drawn against the Great Britain crew (unbeaten since Tokyo), Cremen and Casey fought to the line, gaining ground on the Greek double in second place, but it wasn’t enough to pick up the direct ticket to the semi-final. Instead they head into tomorrow’s Repechage where they face Argentina, Iran, Canada and China, with the fastest three making it to the semi-final.

Reigning Olympic Champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy opened their Paris campaign with another convincing win in the heats of the LM2x. Moving up into first place after 600 meters, there was no catching the Irish double as they increased their lead stroke by stroke. Cruising through the finish line, there was never a doubt on their progression to the next round. They take to the water next on Wednesday morning where they will need to be in the top three to make it to the final.

Speaking afterwards O’Donovan said: “There’s very nice conditions out there, very impressed with the facilities they have here in Paris; they’re putting on a good show, and all the Irish have come out to take the opportunity and it’s been incredible to hear that in the crowd, some great support from everyone.”

We’ve been really enjoying it out there and hopefully there’s more to come from us… all that matters is this week and the next few days. We’ve been preparing really hard out in Spain and back in Cork, we’re working on the fitness quite a bit.”

McCarthy added: “We feel way fitter, we’ve been training really really hard, if anything we’re probably a bit tired so we’ll get a bit of energy back in….and hopefully have a good peak for the semis and the finals then.”

In the Women’s Four (W4-) Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe, and Imogen Magner finished in third place behind the crews from the Netherlands and Romania in their heat. Only the top two crews made it straight into the final of this event, so the Irish quartet will race again in Tuesday’s Repechage where they will have to place in the top two if they are to make the final.

Boxing

Aidan Walsh’s dream of winning a second Olympic boxing medal ended with a 4-0 defeat by France’s Mahan Traore in the preliminary round of the 71kg at the North Paris Arena. The Tokyo bronze medallist got off to a great start, winning the first round unanimously on a 5-0 score when the taller French man, literally, did not land a punch on him.

However, accompanied by a cacophony of support from the partisan crowd, Traore got in a big right hand early on the re-start and won the second round 4-1, leaving everything hinged on the final round. The Belfast man’s hopes of progressing were dealt a hammer blow early in the third when he got an official warning for ‘holding’, which automatically docked him by a point, resulting in victory for the home boxer on a 4-0 decision.

Afterwards Walsh said: “When you win the first round so clearly you just keep doing what you’re doing and it just usually goes for you. I know I got a warning in the third, I don’t really know why because I’ve been doing that all my career, hitting and holding. Usually you get a few cautions before you get a proper warning, but the referees seem to be clamping down on that in the last few months.

With characteristic grace he added: “I’m just incredibly grateful to be here, my aim isn’t always to medal, it’s to enjoy the process and I’ve really enjoyed my time here in the village, much more than my last experience in Tokyo and it’s just a privilege to be here.”

Equestrian

Sarah Ennis got the Irish team off to an almost perfect start on Eventing day two in Versailles. After a slightly disappointing score in her dressage test yesterday, Ennis and Action Lady M came home on a score of 41.2 after a clear round with just 3.2 time penalties to bring the Irish back into contention with Susie Berry and Austin O’Connor to come later. Pathfinder Ennis set off fourth of all competitors and superbly navigated the track coming home just outside the allowed time. “She was incredible – where the crowds didn’t help in the dressage ring, they actually helped out there today. I’ve never seen so many people! She can be a little spooky and she actually backed away from the crowds, and I could ride around the turns. I stuck to the plan, and she was on it all the way. The ground hasn’t dried overnight and I nearly slipped in the woods but that was the only real scare. She actually lost a couple of shoes out on the track so fair dues to her – it really was a brilliant performance.”

Susie Berry followed up with another clear round on board Wellfields Lincoln, finishing with 15.2 time penalties.After a score of 33.0 in dressage yesterday, Berry moves to 48.2 after day two and, with the complexion of the competition ever changing with eliminations and retirements to riders from fancied nations, the Irish remain optimistic. “Lincoln was brilliant, he kept answering every question, jumped great and was full of running at the end. I had to do a long route at the end, which definitely wasn’t plan A, but he landed a little more left then I needed at the first log. I probably could have done the time – if I was doing it for myself – but as a team, you just need everyone to get home. We’re so competitive by nature, and I probably could have just been a bit quicker but it was a matter of getting around and putting a clear in.”

Cork’s Austin O’Connor delivered a foot-perfect clear cross country round within the time on board Colorado Blue to lie 14th individually in the Eventing.O’Connor and his dashing grey came home one second under the limit to remain on his dressage score of 31.7 – leaving Ireland on a team total of 121.10 in eighth place. O’Connor was delighted and relieved in equal measure with his performance. “He was electric, even with his reputation on the cross country it’s a massive mighty relief to have it behind us. He was super the whole the whole way around. He was quick, he was good, he did what he’s good at – clear inside the time for the second time at an Olympics. He’s just phenomenal, and I’m beginning to hope he stays around forever. He’s an incredible horse, whatever he does from here on, he’s been the horse of a lifetime for me and he’s feeling as good as ever.” With over 40,000 lining the track, O’Connor felt uplifted by the crowd, and joked that he didn’t want to let them down by making any mistakes: “I’ve never never ridden in an atmosphere like this, it’s incredible, unbelievable – from the get-go to the finish. It gives you a bit of a lift when you see them, and then the main thing is not to not to screw up in front of all of the fans. It makes you a little bit more determined, and I’m really glad it all turned out well.”

Sailing

Sailors Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove, competing at the second Olympics together, were the first of the Irish team to take to the water down in Marsielles where they placed third in the first of the 12 races in the Skiff. The German crew took the top spot with the home nation second ahead of the Irish pairing.

Later

Sailors Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove contest the 2nd and 3rd of the 12 races in the Skiff this afternoon.

The Women’s rugby sevens team will also commence their Olympic campaign in the Stade France against Great Britain this afternoon; who finished fourth in Tokyo 2020, and later against South Africa.

In boxing Offaly welterweight (66kg) Grainne Walsh faces Hungarian opponent Hamori in the preliminaries this afternoon. Monkstown BC’s Jack Marley will face Bereznicki of Poland in the last 16 of the heavyweight division (92kg) this evening.

After her qualification this morning Sligo’s Mona McSharry will be the last of Team Ireland in action on day two when she takes to the blocks in the second semi-final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.