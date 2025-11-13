NEW EOC ATHLETES’ COMMISSION ELECTED WITH ESTONIAN BIATHLETE TALIHÄRM CHOSEN AS CHAIR

Johanna Talihärm has been chosen as the Chair of the newly elected EOC Athletes’ Commission on day two of the 8th European Athletes Forum & Assembly in London.

Estonian biathlete Talihärm will be supported by canoeist Ronald Rauhe (Germany) as Vice Chair and shooter Zorana Arunovic (Serbia) as Secretary for a four-year term from 2025 to 2029. All three athletes were members of the Commission between 2023 and 2025.

Alexandra Longova (Slovakia) was also re-elected to the Commission, alongside newly elected members Bendeguz Petervari-Molnar (Hungary), Michelle Coleman (Sweden) and Emanuel Silva (Portugal) from the summer sports, while Dinos Jr. Lefkaritis (Cyprus) joined as winter sports representative.

The EOC Athletes’ Commission represents the interests of athletes from across Europe within the EOC, with the Chair serving on the EOC Executive Committee (ExCom) as an Ex-Officio member with full voting rights.

There were 16 candidates for the six positions representing summer sports and two for the two positions representing winter sports, with Talihärm and alpine skier Lefkaritis automatically selected.

The newly elected Athletes’ Commission chose Talihärm, who has served as Vice Chair of the Commission since 2023. She is the third Estonian to Chair the EOC Athletes Commissions since it was established, and during its first meeting in London, the 32-year-old expressed her honour to be handed the role.

Talihärm said:

“I am really happy that the athletes of Europe have trusted me with this role. It is an honour to represent the voice of the European athletes. “The EOC Executive Committee is full of Olympians and former athletes, and I know that they are passionate about ensuring that athletes remain at the heart of all of their decision-making.”

OFI Athletes’ Commission members Billy Dardis (Vice-Chair) and Paddy Barnes are in attendance.

In addition to the elections, the Forum looked at future funding for Athletes’ Commissions and applications to Olympic Solidarity.

At the end of the Forum, EOC President Spyros Capralos welcomed the new Athletes’ Commission and highlighted the importance of the discussions held.

President Capralos said:

“I want to thank all the athletes who participated in the European Athletes Forum for showing us the future of European sport. The EOC Executive Committee leaves London incredibly optimistic about the future, thanks to the ideas we have heard from all of you. “Congratulations to our new chair Johanna Talihärm and the other elected members of the EOC Athletes’ Commission and to those who weren’t elected, please continue to participate and ensure the athlete voice is always heard.”

2025|2029 EOC Athletes’ Commission

Chair

Ms. Johanna TALIHARM (Estonia, Biathlon)

Vice Chair

Mr. Ronald RAUHE (Germany, Canoeing)

Secretary

Ms. Zorana ARUNOVIC (Serbia, Shooting)

Members

Ms. Michelle COLEMAN (Sweden, Swimming)

Mr. Dinos Jr. LEFKARITIS (Cyprus, Alpine Skiing)

Ms. Alexandra LONGOVA (Slovakia, Archery)

Mr. Bendeguz PETERVARI-MOLNAR (Hungary, Rowing)

Mr. Emanuel SILVA (Portugal, Canoeing)

*Up to four members will be co-opted by the EOC Executive Committee to join the newly elected Commission*

