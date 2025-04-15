NEW TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES’ COMMISSION ANNOUNCED FOR 2025 – 2028

Olympic Medallist Aifric Keogh to Chair High Calibre and Diverse Committee

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is pleased to announce the newly elected Athletes’ Commission (AC) for the 2025–2028 term. Comprising a diverse group of Olympians, the Commission ensures that the athlete voice remains central to the decision-making process within the Irish Olympic movement.

Olympic rowing bronze medallist Aifric Keogh has been elected Chair of the Commission by her fellow members and will also sit on the Board of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. Billy Dardis, Rugby Sevens Olympian, will serve as Vice-Chair.

The nine-person commission includes representation from seven sports across both summer and winter Games, maintains gender balance, and brings together a wealth of diverse experience.

Aifric Keogh (Chair) – Rowing

– Rowing Billy Dardis (Vice-Chair) – Rugby Sevens

– Rugby Sevens Brendan Boyce – Athletics

– Athletics Elsa Desmond – Luge

– Luge Hannah McLoughlin – Hockey

– Hockey Harry McNulty – Rugby Sevens

– Rugby Sevens Paddy Barnes – Boxing

– Boxing Róisín Upton – Hockey

– Hockey Tanya Watson – Diving

This diverse and experienced group of athletes will play a key role in shaping athlete-centred policies and supporting the development of Irish Olympic sport, both on and off the field of play.

Newly elected Chair, Aifric Keogh, commented,

“I’m excited to be part of such an incredible group of athletes. There was a real buzz at our first meeting – everyone brought great ideas and enthusiasm to the table. To be elected Chair of the Athletes’ Commission is a huge honour. Representing the voice of the athletes is a responsibility I take great pride in, and I’m really looking forward to what we can achieve together over the coming years.”

Lochlann Walsh, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland welcomed the new Commission,

“We are delighted to welcome this inspiring group of athletes to the OFI Athletes’ Commission. The energy, insight and experience they bring will be vital in ensuring the athlete voice continues to be central to everything we do. This is a hugely important time for Irish sport, and we are looking forward to working closely with the Commission to support and advocate for athletes across all disciplines.

We would also like to thank the outgoing Athletes’ Commission for their valuable contributions over the past term and for leaving the Commission in a strong position for the future.”

In the coming weeks the newly formed Athletes’ Commission will begin work on their strategic plan, outlining its priorities and objectives for the years ahead.