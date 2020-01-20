At the beginning of what will be a significant year for the Team Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland has today welcomed a funding announcement from Sport Ireland, which has confirmed a €200k investment ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as well as €420k core high performance funding. This Tokyo specific funding is in addition to the €250k which was allocated last year. The Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Total spend in this Olympic year is set to be a record €3.2m.

Welcoming the announcement Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, said,

“We are very grateful for all the support that we receive from Sport Ireland and the Department of Transport Tourism and Sport and look forward to working closely together as we enter an exciting year for Olympic sport.”

The Olympic Federation of Ireland President Sarah Keane added,

“2020 is a very important year for our organisation, and while we continue to work hard with our sponsors to raise our own funds, government funding and their support for our NGBs remains vitally important for our Olympic preparations.”