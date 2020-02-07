The 2020 Discretionary Fund of €50,000 for OFI members opens today until Thursday February 20th. Applications can be made by National Federations to support specific Olympic focussed projects. The number of eligible applicants for 2020 support is significantly reduced this year, as many National Federations have already received a maximum of two grants during the funding cycle, 2018-2020, during which €500,000 in Discretionary support was allocated by the OFI to its members.

APPLICATION FOR FUNDING IS DOWNLOADABLE FROM THE LINK BELOW:

Application for OFI Discretionary Funding 2020