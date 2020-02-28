Search
US Open Gold for Jack Woolley

February 28, 2020

Jack Woolley wins US Open Taekwondo Championship at the ESPN Wide World Of Sport in Orlando this evening. It came down to  golden point in the final against World #2 Jesus Tortosa after a nailbiting 3 rounds ending 25-25.

Other scores today were:

 

US OPEN DAY 1 UPDATE

Jack Woolley
R1 – Bye
R2 – 49-6 win v RUS
R3 – 50-18 win v USA
WF – 35-5 win v FRA
SF – 23-8 win v SWE
F 25-25 (win by golden point in 4th round)

Fights were all live streamed.

Check out 54 mins for the final

Worth watching 1st fight on you tube  live stream against russia fight 604 as he was badly injured after 3 illegal kicks to the groin it looked like he may not be able to continue but he came back with a vengeance to top the podium.

 

