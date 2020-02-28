US Open Gold for Jack Woolley

Jack Woolley wins US Open Taekwondo Championship at the ESPN Wide World Of Sport in Orlando this evening. It came down to golden point in the final against World #2 Jesus Tortosa after a nailbiting 3 rounds ending 25-25.

Other scores today were:

US OPEN DAY 1 UPDATE

Jack Woolley

R1 – Bye

R2 – 49-6 win v RUS

R3 – 50-18 win v USA

WF – 35-5 win v FRA

SF – 23-8 win v SWE

F 25-25 (win by golden point in 4th round)

Fights were all live streamed.

Check out 54 mins for the final

Worth watching 1st fight on you tube live stream against russia fight 604 as he was badly injured after 3 illegal kicks to the groin it looked like he may not be able to continue but he came back with a vengeance to top the podium.