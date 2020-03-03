Search
Hockey Ireland Announce Squad for Durban, South Africa Humidity Tour.

March 3, 2020

Hockey Ireland announce the Ireland Women’s squad who will travel to Durban in South Africa at the end of March. The 21 players selected will undertake eight matches while during the tour, against China, South Africa and Japan.

 

Speaking on the announcement Head Coach, Sean Dancer, said, “We have selected a very balanced squad for our South Africa tour. This will be an important period for us, not just for team performance but also exposure to humid conditions. We are looking forward to seeing Megan Frazer return to competition after a long rehab period, and the un-capped addition of Ellie McLoughlin in our environment.”

The squad is as follows:

 

Selection PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS
1 Ayeisha McFerran Ulster Goal Keeper 23 96
2 Roisin Upton Munster Defender / MF 25 70
3 Nikki Evans Leinster Striker 29 191
4 Kathryn Mullan (Captain) Ulster MF / Striker 25 186
5 Shirley McCay Ulster Defender 31 299
6 Megan Frazer Ulster Def / MF / Str 28 136
7 Elana Tice Leinster Defender 21 102
8 Gillian Pinder Leinster Midfielder 27 164
9 Beth Barr Ulster Defender 24 20
10 Lizzie Colvin Ulster Midfielder 29 189
11 Nicola Daly Leinster MF / Striker 31 189
12 Hannah Matthews Leinster Defender 28 140
13 Sarah Hawkshaw Leinster MF / Striker 22 26
14 Anna O’Flanagan (Vice Captain) Leinster MF / Striker 29 201
15 Zoe Wilson Ulster Defender / MF 22 103
16 Ellen Curran Leinster Midfielder 20 19
17 Alison Meeke Leinster Def / MF / Str 28 145
18 Ellie McLoughlin Leinster Goal Keeper 19
19 Hannah McLoughlin Leinster Def / MF / Str 20 10
20 Sarah Torrans Leinster Striker 20 21
21 Naomi Carroll Munster Striker 26 111

 

