Horse Sport Ireland appoint Kevin Babington as technical advisor to the Senior Jumping Programme

Horse Sport Ireland are delighted to announce that Kevin Babington has been appointed by HSI to the High Performance Jumping Committee, as technical advisor to the Senior Jumping Programme. The Committee acts in an expert advisory capacity in relation to the execution of the HSI Senior Jumping High Performance strategy and to act as a technical sounding board to the High Performance Jumping Director, Michael Blake.

Kevin Babington will be one of three advisors on the HSI High Performance Jumping Committee, along with Taylor Vard and Cameron Hanley, with the Committee Chaired by Edward Doyle. Barry O’Connor has been nominated as the Athletes representative.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said:

“We are delighted that Kevin has agreed to participate in our High Performance Jumping Committee and to provide his expertise to us. Kevin is one of Ireland’s most experienced and respected riders with decades of experience at both Nations Cup and Olympic level and along with Edward, Cameron and Taylor, their combined knowledge and advice will be an invaluable support to Michael and Horse Sport Ireland during this important Olympic year. I also want to take this opportunity to especially thank all of the outgoing members of our committees for their hard work and dedication over the past year”

Horse Sport Ireland has announced the full 2020 Schedule of Committees, which includes Dressage, Eventing, Jumping, Para Dressage, and Endurance, along with Veterinary, FEI Officials, Education & Rules, Garda Vetting.

A summary of new members included in the Olympic Discipline Committees include:

Jumping High Performance Committee

Kevin Babington will be the HSI appointment on the Jumping Committee, along with Taylor Vard and Cameron Hanley. The Jumping High Performance Committee will be Chaired by Edward Doyle.

Dressage High Performance Committee

Chaired by Joe Reynolds, with David Stickland, Gillian Kyle and Norbert Von Cramon as Advisors supporting Johann Hinnerman as Dressage High Performance Director.

Eventing High Performance Committee

Chaired by Don Hannigan, along with Chris Ryan and Vina Buller and Dave Passmore as Advisors supporting Sally Corscadden as Eventing High Performance Director.

Para- Dressage High Performance Committee

Chaired by Dara Kearney, along with Micheal Kearney, David Stickland as Advisors supporting Debora Pijers as Para-Dressage High Performance Director.

The full list of Horse Sport Ireland Committees for 2020 are included HERE