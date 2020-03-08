Decision Makers Come Together for OFI Gender Equality Conference

Marking International Women’s Day, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Sarah Keane today launched the OFI Gender Equality Conference which will take place on the 19 March 2020. The line-up for the one day event will include high profile Irish and International decision makers and influencers, who will discuss their personal experiences and offer insights into how to ensure that sport is a gender inclusive environment.

The one day conference will take place in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin, and is supported by the Sport Ireland Women in Sport investment. The aim of the conference is to demonstrate the importance of having gender balance at decision making level, and to provide concrete examples of how and why having this balance will benefit the wider sporting community.

The conference is primarily aimed at CEOs, Presidents and the Women in Sport Lead across member federations of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, with a limited number of invitations also made available for members of the media and other interested individuals working in this area.

Launching the conference, Keane said –

“This is a very important topic for us in Irish society and in Irish sport. The purpose of this conference is primarily to give examples of practical concrete actions that people can take with a view to ensuring change happens within their organization to promote gender equality.

“The International line up of various high profile Olympic family male and female keynote speakers and panel delegates will no doubt lend itself to some really interesting discussions and we hope you walk away with some concrete actions from the conference. Gender Equality is about having equal representation across all areas and sport should be no different.”

If you are interested in attending this event and for more information, please register your interest with Olympic Federation of Ireland Operations Manager Linda O’Reilly linda@olympicsport.ie.

If you are a member of the media interested in attending the event, please register your interest with Olympic Federation of Ireland Public Relations Manager Heather Boyle heather@olympicsport.ie.