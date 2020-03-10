Search
EOC ANOC EYOF Erzurum 2017 EYOF Gyor 2017 Buenos Aires 2018

Team Ireland qualifies largest ever cycling squad for Olympics

March 10, 2020

The UCI confirmed that Team Ireland has qualified a quota in each of the Men’s and Women’s Madison and Men’s and Women’s Omnium events. The Olympic Federation of Ireland and Cycling Ireland formally accepted the slots this morning. This is the first time that Cycling Ireland has qualified such as a large team for the Olympic Games and the first time Ireland will be represented in a team event in track cycling, with the Madison being an event comprised of two riders.

The qualification of Ireland’s track cycling quota was thanks to the consistent performances of Ireland’s track cycling squad over a 2-year qualifying period. More than 10 riders contributed to the men’s and women’s points tally at World Cup, European Championships and World Championship events. These riders will go through a selection process to identify the riders to be nominated for Team Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics.

In addition, Team Ireland has already qualified 3 slots for the Men’s Road Race and 1 slot for the Men’s Road Time Trial which were formally accepted in December 2019.

This represents Cycling Ireland’s most successful Olympic qualification campaign ever. Riders will compete across six different events – Men’s and Women’s Madison, Men’s and Women’s Omnium, Men’s Road Race and Men’s Road Time Trial.

 

Team Ireland Quotas

1 x Men’s Madison (2 athletes)

1 x Men’s Omnium (athlete will also compete in the Madison)

1 x Women’s Madison (2 athletes)

1 x Women’s Omnium (athlete will also compete in the Madison)

3 x Men’s Road Race (3 athletes)

1 x Men’s Road Time Trial (athlete will also compete in the Men’s Road Race)

 

Related articles
HomeSports • CyclingNewsRSS
FBD Insurance logo <McKeever Sports logo Circle K LogoIndeed Logo
 
PG Samsung Visa Panasonic Omega GE Coca Cola Atos DOW_logo for website
© 2020 Olympic Council of Ireland t/a The Olympic Federation of Ireland. Registered in Dublin No. 82262. Registered Office, Olympic House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin. D13 XK75, Ireland
Social Media Policy

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

We use technical, social media and analytics cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website.

Necessary

They are used for analytics purposes to provide better experience using the site.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr

Analytics

These are used to track user interaction and detect potential problems. These help us improve our services by providing analytical data on how users use this site.

google.com

Opt Out
_ga, _gid, _gat,__utma,__utmb,__utmc,__utmz