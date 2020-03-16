Search
OFI STATEMENT Cancellation of Boxing European qualifier in London

March 16, 2020

The decision by the IOC Boxing Task Force to cancel the event in London, while very difficult for everyone, is being done for the right reasons – to protect the athletes from over 60 countries. The cancellation was decided in conjunction with the Local Organising Committee amid the increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures which are impacting on travel plans of athletes, teams and officials and their abilities to return home. This is incredibly disappointing for our boxers who were fit and ready for a good tournament, and on their return, together with the Irish Amateur Boxing Union and Sport Ireland Institute we will work closely to support them through these difficult times.

 

IOC BOXING TASK FORCE STATEMENT HERE

